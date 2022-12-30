Iranian Author Reportedly Sentenced to Death for Granting an Interview to Israeli Media

Iranian writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was reportedly sentenced to death in Iran on Thursday on allegations of spying for Israel after he granted an interview to Israeli Channel 13 television news last year. The London-based Saudi-owned Iran International website, which opposes the current regime in Tehran, reported the sentence, adding that Bahman was arrested by Iranian authorities in October.

“I can say with full confidence that there are a lot of people whom I personally know and meet on the street, and when I speak to them, they say they have no hostility or enmity against the people in Israel or against Jews anywhere,” Bahman had told Channel 13, speaking in Persian.

Then about three months ago, during an interview by Israeli Channel 12, following the outbreak of protests in Iran, he expressed criticism of Iran’s Islamic regime. According to Iran International, he has been in custody at Evin Prison in Tehran, where political prisoners are held and was being deprived of contact with a lawyer.

Iran International Tweet reporting news of the death sentence

Several Iranian cultural figures and intellectuals have taken to Twitter to protest Bahman’s death sentence. “Today I learned that Mehdi Bahman has been sentenced to death on allegations of ‘collaborating with foreign governments’ and ‘espionage,’” Iranian journalist Farzad Seifikaran, tweeted. “Mehdi was arrested in October and is one of the most honorable people I’ve ever known. ‘Espionage’ is the charge only to suppress his political activity.”

The wave of protests in Iran erupted four months ago following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the country’s Kurdish region, who was arrested in September by Iranian morality police for violating regulations relating to the requirement that women wear a headscarf, the hijab, in public. Her family claims that she was fatally beaten by the police.

Protests over her death expanded into a popular protest movement with representation from wide sectors of the Iranian public. At the beginning of December, the Iranian public prosecutor announced that the morality police had been dismantled, although the news of the closure was not confirmed at the time.