Islamic State Attack in Syria's Raqqa Kills Six Kurdish Security Forces

The Islamic State had lost its last significant piece of territory in Syria in 2019, but its remaining thousands of militants have since utilized insurgent-style attacks while hiding in remote areas of the countr

Reuters
Reuters
A member of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces at a demonstration condemning Turkish strikes on Kurdish areas and demanding the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, this month.
A member of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces at a demonstration condemning Turkish strikes on Kurdish areas and demanding the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, this month.Credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN - AFP
Six Kurdish-led security force members were killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Monday on a security forces center in Syria's Raqqa, the chief of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, wrote on Twitter.

One suicide bomber was killed and another detained, Farhad Shami, head of the SDF's media center, said.

Islamic State took over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, including Raqqa which was its main seat of power, but since losing its last significant piece of territory in Syria in 2019 it has resorted to guerrilla attacks.

Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands though they are still capable of carrying out insurgent-style attacks.

A major IS attack on the SDF-run al-Sina'a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka in January left some 500 people dead, including 374 people linked to ISIS and dozens of SDF fighters and prison staff, the SDF said.

