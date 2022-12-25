Haaretz - back to home page
Turkey Requests Green-light From Russia to Conduct Military Operation in Syria

Ankara has confirmed discussions with Moscow on the possibility of Turkey conducting an operation against a Kurdish militia in Syrian airspace

Reuters
Reuters
A smoke rises from an oil depot struck by Turkish air force near the town of Qamishli, Syria, in November.
A smoke rises from an oil depot struck by Turkish air force near the town of Qamishli, Syria, in November.Credit: Baderkhan Ahmad /AP
Reuters
Reuters

Turkey is in talks with Russia to use the airspace above northern Syria for a potential cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

Turkey has carried out several incursions into northern Syria against the YPG and has been threatening a new incursion for months. It stepped up preparations last month after a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul it blamed on Kurdish militants.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), spearheaded by the YPG, have denied involvement in the bombing of the busy pedestrian avenue.

Turkey launched air strikes against YPG targets in November and President Tayyip Erdogan signalled a possible ground offensive.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Akar said Ankara was in talks with Moscow, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, about the operation.

"We are in talks and discussing with Russia about all issues including opening the airspace," he said.

Turkey sees the YPG militia, the leading presence in the SDF, as the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Washington's support for the YPG in the fight against Islamic State has infuriated Ankara, causing a major rift between the NATO allies.

