Saudi Arabia and Israel Can't Be Partners Without the Palestinians

Benjamin Netanyahu is returning once more as Israel's prime minister. For Palestinians, the question is whether the devil you know is really better than the devil you don't. We have gotten to know Netanyahu well. He may not be an actual settler like some members of his prospective cabinet – Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, to name a couple – but he is no less extremist.

Netanyahu has applied his extremist beliefs on the ground through policies of separation, land annexation, forced displacement, settlement, confiscation plans, isolating Jerusalem and militarily abusing citizens. Netanyahu has proven to the world over and over again that he has no intention of political peace: Instead, he is the man of diplomatic coercion, annexation and actual settlement on the ground, par excellence.

As part of his divide and conquer system, Netanyahu supported the empowerment of Hamas in the Gaza Strip by allowing Qatari money to enter it directly through Ben-Gurion Airport. Netanyahu's strategy is separation and annexation; as he relies on separating the Palestinians from each other, whether between Gaza and the West Bank or between Jerusalem and the West Bank. With his coming term in office, we can expect to see an even deeper separation of the West Bank from the Gaza Strip.

It's not only Palestinians who will pay the price for this extremist government. For Israel, the occupying state, there will be a steep cost too.

The true racist and criminal face of the so-called "only democracy of the Middle East" will now be seen by all. Members of the international community who witness the daily crimes and attacks of settlers on Palestinians, supported by Itamar Ben-Gvir and his ilk, will now be more likely to confront Israel, not least by refusing to work with these officials; they may refuse to deal with any government or ministry including such extremists.

Clearly, the Palestinian leadership itself should demand an explicit international refusal to deal with this government, whose members' extremist incitement and crimes we have witnessed in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah, Hebron, Bethlehem, Beita and Nablus.

The pushback tactics are already clear: Parts of the international community will declare that, these figures, despite their extremism, were elected and gained their legitimacy through the ballot box.

Open gallery view Israeli soldiers stand by as Israeli settlers throw stones at Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank town of Huwara on October 13, 2022. Credit: OREN ZIV - AFP

The debate continues between democracy and international law, yet members of the international community must have a déjà vu from when they rejected Hamas' democratic victory, which brought it to power in the Gaza Strip. Rather than being legitimated by its electoral victory, Hamas, and any Palestinian government incorporating it, was subject to international boycott.

Instead of an immediate and principled decision, the West insists on sitting and waiting to see what Netanyahu's government does. There is something deeply troubling about a stance like this coming from a United States that campaigns for freedom, security, opportunity, justice and dignity; and from a European Union that advocates for a two-state solution.

Soon, the question of the prolonged occupation, already the subject of a vote in the UN General Assembly, will come before the International Court of Justice. Framing the occupation in legal terms will rid the Palestinians of responsibility for solving the conflict via negotiations alone; arbitration and other legal mechanisms will soon be a real possibility.

Open gallery view Israeli settlers set up an illegal outpost near Kiryat Arba, in July. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The other question Palestinians face as they consider the repercussions of this new government is whether they can expect any leverage or solidarity from the Arab world.

Netanyahu is the master of coercive diplomacy. The 'Abraham Accords' signed with the UAE, Bahrain and other Arab regimes were achieved on the pretext that normalization with Israel would halt his imminent plans for the annexation of the West Bank.

His comeback means an intensified return to "economic peace" efforts, meaning the heralding of business and military deals rather than diplomatic negotiations to 'solve,' or rather bypass, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Open gallery view Saudi King Salman receives Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Credit: AP

All those deals prioritize the interests of the state elites involved, not their people, and certainly not the Palestinians. This narrow understanding of national interests may be profitable, but it will not bring peace to the region.

With so much chatter now about Netanyahu's overwhelming desire to persuade Saudi Arabia to normalize ties, perhaps Riyadh should recall the Arab Peace Initiative, adopted by the Arab League in 2002 and often called the "Saudi initiative."

It promised full normalization with Israel with the establishment of a Palestinian state, a position Saudi Arabia confirmed in the wake of the UAE's unilateral deal with Israel. If the UAE established ties with Israel to prevent annexation, then surely other major Arab states can establish relations conditional on ending the occupation.

If Netanyahu wants so badly a regional settlement and to combat Iran via a grand process of normalization, it would be a much bigger victory, and a genuine contribution to regional peace and security, to reach normalization with over 22 Arab governments, including Saudi Arabia – by finally achieving a just resolution of the always-simmering conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Dalal Iriqat is Assistant Professor of Diplomacy and Strategic Planning, College of Graduate Studies, Arab American University. Twitter: @DalalIRIQAT