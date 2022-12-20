U.S. Defends Israel Over Deportation of Palestinian Lawyer to France

WASHINGTON — The United States on Monday defended Israel's decision to deport Palestinian Jerusalemite lawyer Salah Hammouri to France, following a years-long effort by Israeli authorities to revoke his residency status.

The State Department, however, acknowledged concerns over Israel's practice of revoking Palestinians' residency status in Jerusalem, which has attracted international attention due its implications for Palestinian Jerusalemites who seek permanent residency status. The State Department, however, said that Hammouri's case is unique.

"We have heard the statements from the Israeli Government that this was a decision made out of concern for Israel’s security. We are not in a position to assess this claim, but we refer you to the Government of Israel for more information regarding their stated basis for this action," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"For our part, we of course recognize the very real security challenges facing Israel, and we’ve reiterated our commitment to Israel’s security. It is, in fact, ironclad," Price continued, though added "however, we have concerns about the practice of deportation and revocation of residency, and the potential threat of such policies on the demographic character of Jerusalem."

"Regarding any broader implications of this beyond this discrete situation, we of course have serious concerns about any broader practice of revocation of residency and deportation from East Jerusalem. But I would hasten to add that does not appear to be what is happening here," Price added.

Hammouri was previously convicted of planning a terror attack on late Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2005, and served seven years in prison. He was released in the prisoner exchange for abducted soldier Gilad Shalit, before being arrested again in 2017 and spending time in and out of administrative detention. He also served as a defense attorney for a number of Palestinian prisoners, and was active in the Palestinian human rights NGO Addameer until last year. The organization was outlawed after Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated it as a terror group alongside five other Palestinian NGOs operating in the West Bank.

His deportation was made possible by a Knesset law passed in 2018 granting the interior minister the authority to revoke the permanent residency status of Palestinians living in East Jerusalem who have committed attacks. Under the law, the state can render Palestinian Jerusalemites stateless if the resident endangered public safety or security, or if they “betray the State of Israel.”

Price's comments came after France condemned Israel's "illegal decision," adding that it has "taken all measures, including among the highest political ranks, to ensure the rights of Mr. Salah Hammouri are respected… and that he will be able to lead a normal life in Jerusalem, the city where he was born, lives and wishes to stay.”

Ireland joined the criticism, describing the deportation as "a breach of international law, particularly the fourth Geneva convention" at a UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The U.S., meanwhile, did not address the case during its remarks in the session.