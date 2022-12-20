Report: Two Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus

Syrian officials said that air defense systems in Damascus were used in the early hours of Tuesday morning, following an alleged Israeli missile attack. According to opposition forces in Syria, two soldiers were killed in the attack, which they said targeted Hezbollah facilities in the south of Damascus.

Last month, there were three alleged Israeli attacks on targets in Damascus, including one on the military airfield near Homs and another on a convoy of oil tankers on the Syria-Iraq border. This is the 32nd alleged Israeli attack in Syria since the start of the year.

Last week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Hezbollah has pulled its forces from Damascus and Aleppo fearing an Israeli attack. According to the London-based organization, the Lebanese group has moved ammunition and weapons to other positions southwest of the Syrian capital.