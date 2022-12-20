Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Report: Two Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus

Target of attacked reportedly Hezbollah facility, according to opposition group

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Image grab from a SANA release shows an explosion following an Israeli air strike on an undisclosed location in Syria, February 6, 2020
Image grab from a SANA release shows an explosion following an Israeli air strike on an undisclosed location in Syria, February 6, 2020Credit: AFP
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

Syrian officials said that air defense systems in Damascus were used in the early hours of Tuesday morning, following an alleged Israeli missile attack. According to opposition forces in Syria, two soldiers were killed in the attack, which they said targeted Hezbollah facilities in the south of Damascus.

Last month, there were three alleged Israeli attacks on targets in Damascus, including one on the military airfield near Homs and another on a convoy of oil tankers on the Syria-Iraq border. This is the 32nd alleged Israeli attack in Syria since the start of the year.

Last week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Hezbollah has pulled its forces from Damascus and Aleppo fearing an Israeli attack. According to the London-based organization, the Lebanese group has moved ammunition and weapons to other positions southwest of the Syrian capital.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism