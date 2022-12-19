Haaretz - back to home page
Three Officers, Suspect Killed in Shootout in Southern Jordan

The fatal incident follows last week's arrest of eight people suspected of involvement in the killing of a senior policeman. The kingdom is amidst some of the worst unrest it has seen in recent years

A forensic and laboratories department team collects evidence on from the scene of riots, hours after a senior police officer was shot dead in the southern Jordanian city of Maan, during a strike against rising fuel prices in the area, last week.
A forensic and laboratories department team collects evidence on from the scene of riots, hours after a senior police officer was shot dead in the southern Jordanian city of Maan, during a strike against rising fuel prices in the area, last week.Credit: KHALIL MAZRAAWI - AFP
Jordanian police say a shootout that erupted in the country's south during an arrest raid in the case of the slaying of a police commander left three officers and the suspect dead.

Police said that eight other suspects in the killing of a senior policeman last week were arrested.

Monday's raid took place near the town of Maan in southern Jordan, where Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, a local deputy police director was killed last week.

The Public Security Directorate said officers surrounded the location of several suspects involved in the killing of the senior policeman. One of the suspects “fired heavy bullets from an automatic weapon,” and the officers returned fire, the statement also said.

It added that officers arrested nine suspects and seized “automatic firearms and a large amount of ammunition.”

The arrests followed some of the worst unrest the Middle East kingdom has seen in recent years, after truck drivers launched a strike over soaring fuel prices. Strike and protests spread to several cities across Jordan and demonstrators clashed with police on Thursday.

Police said Dalabeh was shot by “outlaws” during clashes in Maan. In the aftermath, Jordan issued a "temporary ban" on the social media platform TikTok and King Abdullah II pledged to “deal firmly” with outlaws.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

