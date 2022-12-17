Jordanians Protesting Hikes in the Price of Fuel Leave One Police Officer Dead

Jordanians staged sit-ins on Friday and activists called for more protests over fuel price rises that have added to a cost-of-living squeeze, a day after riots in a southern city left one police officer dead, witnesses and security sources said.

Authorities said the policeman was killed on Thursday night by a gunshot fired by an unidentified individual when armed officers entered a neighborhood of Maan to quell riots.

Jordan announced it was imposing a "temporary ban" on social media platform TikTok. Videos from the strike and protests flooded TikTok and Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said Friday it was suspending the popular short-form video application “after its misuse and failing to deal with publications inciting violence and disorder.” Authorities did not say how long the ban would last.

Internet service was also disrupted in the cities of Maan, where the police officer was killed, and Karak. Both have seen protests against fuel hikes.

Tensions have mounted in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan in particular after sporadic strikes by truck drivers protesting against high fuel prices and demanding cuts in diesel prices.

Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh told a news conference that the government will take tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against people who protest violently.

"We have seen a large jump in violent acts," he said. "After what happened, there will be tougher security measures to reinforce the security forces in the areas that witness such acts."

Police said in a statement that 40 officers were wounded by gunshots last night and that protesters smashed cars. The force later said it had arrested 44 people in connection with the unrest.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah II of Jordan vowed to “deal firmly” with outlaws. “We will not tolerate violence against our security personnel, who work day and night to protect Jordan and Jordanians,” he said in a statement released by the Royal Court.

The king spoke during a visit to extend condolences to the family of Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, deputy police director in the city of Maan who was fatally shot Thursday.

Streets were quieter during the day on Friday, but sporadic protests continued with a sit-in in front of Maan's main mosque and a mosque in the capital Amman after prayers, while activists called for more demonstrations.

By the evening, there were no reports of the full-blown confrontations seen the previous night when riot police chased scores of youths throwing stones in Amman, Zarqa, Irbid and other cities in some of the most widespread civil unrest seen in recent years.

In the most significant unrest, security forces used tear gas to disperse angry crowds in Zarqa city, and protesters set fire to tires on highways in the southern city of Karak and several other towns, disrupting traffic, witnesses said.

Internet users and activists said internet services slowed in several regions, disrupting the social media platforms activists used to share footage of clashes with police.

The government has promised to examine truck strikers' demands but says it has already paid more than 500 million dinars ($700 million) to cap fuel prices this year

Jordan say it needs to maintain fiscal prudence under an International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed structural economic reform program that has helped it cushion the country's economy.