The king of Morocco, Mohammed VI had a very successful day on Wednesday. He got to see the national team, made up of predominantly non-native players, competing on the biggest stage. Regardless of the result, he can register this as a big win.

Morocco is the first Arab nation to reach the final stage of the World Cup, and it has a historical score to settle with France - the country which conquered and administered Morocco at the beginning of the last century. The game allowed Morocco to shed, if only temporarily, its image as a third world local African country.

The praise heaped upon the Moroccan team is fuels the spirits of the millions of Moroccans who live in Europe, most of them in France. The frustrated youth who are stuck in the poor and angry suburbs of Paris, can hit the streets and fly their homeland's flag with pride and a sense of equality, just like the Saudi youth before them.

Open gallery view The Moroccan national team celebrating a victory over Canada at the FIFA 2022 World Cup Credit: Pavel Golovkin/AP

Mohammed VI has rightly earned his reputation as Morocco's soccer king. A soccer fanatic, he invested tens of millions of dollars to set up the Moroccan soccer academy, named after him, which opened in 2009 in the town of Salé on the outskirts of Rabat. The academy, built on a 2 square kilometer block, can hold up to 60 cadets who are provided with lodging, food, health services, first class sport facilities including soccer pitches built according to FIFA regulations, and a cutting edge sports science program.

The academy employs expert soccer scouts who recruit the best of local young talent with the aim of transforming them into professional athletes.

The Moroccan Education Ministry, which received a 10 % budget increase this year, oversees sport development and education in schools and is charged with preparing a curriculum tailored to the requirements of aspiring athletes. In recent years, Morocco has invested 20 million dollars in the development of women's soccer and another 80 million in the construction of sporting clubs in each of the country's 12 regions.

Overseeing the close cooperation between the government and the local soccer industry is Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Moroccan Soccer Federation and a government minister delegate responsible for the budget. Able to wear both hats, Morocco's soccer industry can easily secure practically anything it needs from the government. In addition to bonuses for participating in the World Cup, and bonuses granted by FIFA, the national squad also benefited from another special gesture. Each player was allowed to choose a number of family members to accompany them to the World Cup in Qatar, all expenses paid.

Millions of viewers worldwide got to know Achraf Hakimi's mother, and it was the first time in 50 years that the mother of Moroccan national coach, Walid Regragui, left Paris. The players themselves openly said that having their family with them was a powerful motivating force.

Open gallery view Moroccan soccer fans celebrating their national team Credit: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

In fact, Regragui was only appointed as coach a year ago. He recently signed a contract to the tune of half a million euros plus up to five million euros in outcome dependent bonuses. This may seem modest compared to Saudi Arabia's coach, Hervé Renard, who according to media reports earns between 1 and 2 million a season, and certainly in comparison to the fantastical contract awaiting Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. But when the King himself calls you personally, asks about your health and well-being and gives you his Royal backing, this seems like a special bonus, especially for someone born outside Morocco.

And yet, sport alone will solve Morocco's economic problems. The young Moroccans who celebrated in the streets following the national team's victories wake each day to a grim reality, in which three out of ten young people are unemployed. According to official government statistics most of the unemployed hold academic degrees and 70 percent have not worked in over a year. The unemployment crisis led to discussions last June between the Moroccan interior minister and his Israeli counterpart, Ayelet Shaked, about plans to bring thousands of Moroccan laborers to Israel, after the relevant experts travelled to Morocco and examined the suitability of the local workforce, mainly in construction.

Open gallery view Fouzi Lekjaa, President of Morocco's Soccer Federation (right) shaking hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Left) and the Prime Minister of Qatar. Credit: Odd Andersen - AFP

The Moroccan government is trying to source new investors and is offering tax exemptions of up to two years to new companies, but investors have been hesitant following the twin crises of the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Import prices have skyrocketed and Morocco's commercial deficit grew by 54 percent compared to last year.

Up until 5 years ago Morocco was a favored investment target for the Gulf Monarchies. Saudi Arabia granted Morocco a 5 billion dollar grant following the Arab Spring, hoping to buy the King some domestic peace. But by 2017, Saudi investment dropped by 70 percent compared to 2015 and Morocco is by now well and truly out of the Gulf investment pool. The reasons are mainly political—King Mohammed VI is critical of Saudi interference in Yemen and of the three-year-long economic boycott of Qatar led by the Saudis, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt. Even once the boycott ended, the gulf states weren't quick to come to Morocco's aid, shifting their investments to Western countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have promised to renew large scale investment and infrastructure projects in Morocco, but the Moroccans remain skeptical following their experience with past promises. On the other hand, foreign companies insist that Moroccan bureaucracy and a lack of local expertise are the main obstacles to increased investment. In November, the International Monetary Fund published a report on Morocco, in which it cautiously emphasized the need for structural reform in the country, "especially in order to incentivize the private sector and to provide more robust social welfare benefits."

These indicators openly hint at the two main sources of Morocco's economic woes—the extent of the Monarchy and government's control of financial assets and enterprises, and the threat of unemployment and poverty. Without saying so explicitly, it seems that the IMF's analysts see the clear connection between the two issues. Any solution depends on the Monarchy's willingness to relinquish control over these revenue streams.