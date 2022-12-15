UN Peacekeeping Officer Killed in Lebanon, Hezbollah Denies Involvement

An Irish soldier was shot and killed on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and a second was in a critical condition after a hostile crowd surrounded their armored vehicle, Ireland's defense minister said on Thursday.

The soldiers, part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), were on what Simon Coveney, who is also Ireland's foreign minister, said was considered a standard run from UNIFIL's area of operations in south Lebanon to Beirut when the incident happened in Al-Aqbieh late on Wednesday.

"The two armored vehicles effectively got separated. One of them got surrounded by a hostile mob, I think that's the only way you could describe them, and shots were fired. Unfortunately, one of our peacekeepers was killed," Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

"This was not expected. Yes there has been some tension on the ground between Hezbollah forces and UNIFIL in recent months but nothing like this."

Another peacekeeping officer is in serious condition and two others are being treated for minor injuries.

Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa claimed on Thursday that the incident in southern Lebanon was "unintentional," while maintaining that the armed group was not involved.

He asked that the party not be "inserted" into an incident it had no part in, adding that residents had been hit by UNIFIL cars in the crash.

Safa said he had spoken to the force's head, Aroldo Lazaro, to express the party's condolences.

UNIFIL said it was coordinating with the Lebanese army and had launched an investigation but details remained "sparse and conflicting".