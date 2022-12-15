Thanks to Its Soccer King, Morocco Can Keep on Winning
Morocco's King Mohammed VI is reaping the rewards of heavy investment in his country's football industry. But until Morocco deals with economic centralization and rising unemployment, its victories on the football field won't translate into real social benefit.
The king of Morocco, Mohammed VI had a very successful day on Wednesday. He got to see the national team, made up of predominantly non-native players, competing on the biggest stage. Regardless of the result, he can register this as a big win.
