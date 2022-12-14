The pro-government Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported Wednesday that seven people were arrested in Istanbul on suspicion of feeding Israeli intelligence with information about Palestinian expatriates living in Turkey.

Istanbul police and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) detained 44 suspects suspected of spying on Palestinians in the country as a result of a joint operation, according to the report. Turkish authorities are also investigating Istanbul-based "consulting companies," which provide private investigation services to their customers via their contacts with the Israeli agency.

Daily Sabah wrote that investigators further alleged that Mossad paid people to spy on Palestinians and their nongovernmental organizations in Turkey. In an operation launched earlier this week against the suspects, their statements revealed that their work helped the Israeli agency launch online defamation campaigns and threats against Palestinians.

A search is also underway to capture 13 other suspects involved in the operation, according to the report. Detainees include I.Y., who founded a private investigators' association in 2007, and a university lecturer, the report said.

The same Turkish newspaper released 15 headshots last year of alleged agents collecting information about Palestinian students in Turkey for Israel.