Six Months Before Turkish Elections, Erdogan Rival Sentenced to Prison Term

Ekrem Imamoglu, a key member in the party opposing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was charged with insulting senior public officials after he described canceling legitimate elections as an act of 'foolishness' in 2019

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
A supporter of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu stands in front of a police barrier as a Turkish court convene to reach a verdict in the trial of Imamoglu, who is accused of insulting state officials with comments he made at the time of elections in 2019.
A supporter of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu stands in front of a police barrier as a Turkish court convene to reach a verdict in the trial of Imamoglu, who is accused of insulting state officials with comments he made at the time of elections in 2019.
A court in Turkey sentenced the mayor of Istanbul, the country's most populous city, — to two years and seven months in prison Wednesday on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.

The court convicted Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and also imposed a political ban that could lead to his removal from office. Imamoglu, who belongs to the main opposition Republican People’s Party, is expected to appeal the verdict.

Critics alleged the mayor's trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is expected to hold a presidential election next year.

Imamoglu was elected to lead Istanbul in March 2019. His win was a historic blow to Erdogan and the president's Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. The party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.

Imamoglu was charged with insulting senior public officials after he described canceling legitimate elections as an act of “foolishness” on November 4, 2019.

The mayor denied insulting members of the electoral council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him “a fool” and accusing Imamoglu of criticizing Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament.

