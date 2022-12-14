WASHINGTON - The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Wednesday announced the first-ever Abraham Accords Esports Peace Games, an event lauded by U.S. officials and experts as an important step toward bolstering normalization between populations of Abraham Accords countries and not just governments.

The January event is a digital video-gaming championship in which national teams from countries in the Middle East will contest the world’s leading competitive Esports titles, capturing a growing global phenomenon that attracts audiences as large as 400 million worldwide with an industry value expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2025.

“The Abraham Accords are critical to the region’s stability and prosperity. The Biden Administration sees its job as taking the Accords from a start up to a real operation. And one of the most important mechanisms to accomplish that is building people-to-people connections – the more people understand one another, the easier it is to resolve issues. Especially among young people," said U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

"This Esports tournament – the first of its kind – is one of many joint cultural activities being organized around the Accords, connecting with the region’s youth to make sure the Accords are sustainable,” added Nides, who is co-chairing the organizing committee alongside Israeli-Jewish philanthropist Sylvan Adams and senior representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event will be held at Tel Aviv's Shlomo Group Arena and is expected to attract thousands of Israel spectators from across the country, who will also be able to enjoy an open gaming festival held alongside the tournament, allowing the audience to connect with each other via the gaming world. Participants from the 10 participating countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, will additionally take tours and site-seeing trips around Israel.

"This is an excellent initiative. Getting Israeli and Arab gamers together in friendly competition is an outstanding example of making routine the people-to-people contacts that were once impossible. The friendships and connections that will be fostered there strengthen and deepen the ties governments have established," said Atlantic Council distinguished fellow and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro.

The announcement comes days after leading U.S. lawmakers joined an AIPAC-organized forum alongside lawmakers and diplomats from 16 other countries to discuss bolstering normalization, and after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted the Biden administration has "worked relentlessly" to advance and expand normalization. Blinken added that normalization is not a substitute for building Israeli-Palestinian peace, though growing integration can be leveraged by both the U.S. and Arab partners to improve the lives of Palestinians

Working groups from the relevant countries, meanwhile, will meet early next year as part of the Negev Forum, where they will aim to expand collaboration on key issues such as health, food security, tourism and regional security.