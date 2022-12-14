Hamas Issues 'Now or Never' Threat for Prisoner Swap With Israel

Hamas published a photo on Wednesday of a weapon that allegedly belonged to 2nd Lt. Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in the 2014 Gaza War and whose body has been held by the militant group ever since.

Hamas declared that there is a limited time frame for a prisoner exchange with Israel, threatening that if the deal doesn't go through soon "this file will be sealed forever."

Addressing tens of thousands who attended a rally celebrating the 35th anniversary of the militant group, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza strip, Yahya Sinwar, referred to the political changes in Israel, saying that "In 2023 we'll face many challenges due to the rise to power of the fascist right in Israel."

"Our forces of resistance can overthrow any Israeli government, and we'll flood Israel with thousands of rockets if it makes a stupid move. We have thousands of rockets and millions of fighters ready," Sinwar said, adding that "Hamas is in an open and frontal confrontation with the Zionist enemy, who insists on leading us into a religious war."

Following Sinwar's statement, Hamas published a tape in which Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, is heard addressing Israel saying: "You've failed time and again as your founding fathers have failed. We'll achieve victory, remove the occupation and purify the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We'll return the land of Palestine to the bosom of Islam."

Deif called on the Palestinians to act on additional fronts against Israel. "We can win," he said.