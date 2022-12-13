Haaretz - back to home page
Iranian Soccer Player to Be Executed After Taking Part in Women's Rights Protests

Amir Nasser Azdani was among several accused by the Islamic Republic of murdering three policemen during recent demonstrations, but human rights organizations say he was forced to admit to the crime

Uzi Dann
Uzi Dann
Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani.Credit: FIFPRO Twitter
Uzi Dann

A 26-year-old Iranian soccer player was sentenced to death by hanging Monday night for his alleged involvement in the murder of police officers.

Human rights organizations report the real reason for the harsh sentence of Amir Nasser Azdani, who plays for a small team in Iran, is his active participation in the recent wave of protests against the Iranian government's oppressive treatment of women.

Azdani and eight other people were accused of murdering three police officers during demonstrations held in Iran on November 25, with some of them also being convicted of treason. According to the rights organizations, Azdani was arrested two days after the murder of the officers, and was forced to admit to the crime.

The global union for professional soccer players, commonly known as FIFPRO, released a statement saying it is "shocked and sickened" by news of the sentence given to Azadani for "campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country," and that they "support him and call for the immediate cancellation of the sentence."

Over the past week, two other people who were convicted of murder or assault of police officers in the Islamic Republic were already hanged.

