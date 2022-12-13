Bamba at the Burj Khalifa: The Gulf's First Ever Kosher Supermarket Now Open

The United Arab Emirates’ first Kosher supermarket opened in Dubai this week, adding to the small but growing list of kosher options established in the Gulf in the two years since the signing of the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel.

Located only minutes from the Burj Khalifa —the world’s tallest building and the home of Armani/Kaf, the country’s first kosher restaurant— the store, called Rimon, will stock food from Israel, the U.S. and Europe and adhere to “the highest Jewish quality standard with Kosher Mehudar certification,” the local community said in a statement.

“Our wonderful community, which keeps growing and prospering here in the UAE, most gratefully continues to benefit from the extraordinary embrace we've received from the Emirates government and local authorities, for over a decade now,” said Rabbi Levi Duchman, the local Chabad emissary and head of the Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification.

“In order to enable residents and visitors full Jewish life here, we've established Jewish institutions and communities, openly celebrate Shabbat, holidays and simchas – and enjoy quality kosher food, any day and everywhere, across the Emirates.”

Aside from Rimon and Armani/Kaf, kosher food is also available at Elli’s Kosher Kitchen on Palm Jumeirah and, earlier this month, Israeli chef Eyal Shani announced that he'll soon open a new restaurant in Dubai– his first in the Middle East outside of Israel.

Open gallery view A line stretching outside the first kosher supermarket in Dubai on Monday. Credit: Jewish UAE

The Abraham Accords, a normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain, was signed at the White House in September 2020. Later on, Sudan and Morocco also joined the accords, which include cooperation on a variety of civilian matters, and the mutual opening of diplomatic delegations. In the two years since, Jewish life in the Gulf has come out of the closet, with the opening of new communal facilities and an increase in kosher accommodations for Jewish tourists and businesspeople.

Last October, a Jewish couple was married in Bahrain for the first time in over half a century, with Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo, president of the Bahrain Jewish Community, describing the wedding as the start of a “new path” for his small community.

While the community has generally been tolerated, Nonoo said, its members usually sent their children abroad for schooling as a kind of insurance policy. He added that young people would commonly marry out of the country, especially in Britain and the U.S.

The community also recently celebrated a Bar Mitzvah in Manama’s only synagogue, which was reopened last year for the first time since the 1940s. “We are now having services every Saturday,” Nonoo said at the time.

Several weeks later, Nonoo announced the launch of the region’s first Jewish dating site on behalf of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities.

“By helping these singles find their spouses in the GCC, they're more likely to get married here and establish their families here, which in turn grows Jewish communal life and the need for more Jewish institutions like schools, kosher food, etc.,” he explained.

In September 2019, a year prior to the signing of the accords, the UAE announced the construction of its first official synagogue.

The synagogue will be part of the multi-faith "Abrahamic Family House" complex in Abu Dhabi, which will also feature a mosque and church of which full construction was expected to be completed this year.

Previously, a small Jewish community of expatriates had used a house in Dubai for private worship. More recently, Rabbi Duchman established a congregation at his newly opened Jewish Community Center.