What Will Stop Turkey's Major Invasion of Syria?

Although Turkey has already established a military presence in Syria, ever since the terror attack in Istanbul on November 14, in which six people were killed and more than 80 were wounded, the region has been tensely anticipating a major Turkish incursion into its southern neighbor. Turkish forces are already deployed along the border and Turkish jets have bombed Kurdish sites in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Turkey “will attack when the time is right,” but a major ground invasion has yet to materialize. The Turkish whip is still poised to lash out, but there is also pressure on Ankara from Washington and Moscow. Russia, Turkey’s partner in managing parts of northern Syria, does not want to see chunks of Syria torn off and handed over to Turkey. For its part, the United States views the Syrian Kurd forces, whom Erdogan wishes to push away from the border, as vital allies in the war against ISIS.

Open gallery view People leave the area after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on November 13. Credit: Can Ozer/AP

This web of interests is not new, and up to now it has largely been able to preserve the balance of forces in northern Syria. But the attack in Istanbul and the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, slated for June, along with that country’s economic crisis, could potentially spur Erdogan to put on a display of national military might – a known remedy for political crises, not only in Turkey.

It’s unclear who will prevail in this competition, between Erdogan’s own political-military motives and the pressures being exerted by Moscow and Washington. In recent weeks the Kremlin has undertaken diplomatic efforts to bring about a “historic” meeting between Erdogan and Syria’s Bashar Assad, after 11 years in which there have been no relations between them. Lately Erdogan, who previously ruled out any possibility of meeting Assad and even called for his removal from power, has changed his tune and said that he might consider renewing ties with Syria as he is attempting to do with Egypt.

However, the Turkish leader has conditions, which would lend important legitimacy to the Syrian president: Erdogan is willing to refrain from invading Syria if Syrian forces take the place of Kurdish forces in northern Syria and operate there as border guards to ward off any Kurdish activity directed against Turkey. He is also cognizant of the increasing need to repatriate Syrian refugees who have been residing in Turkey.

Open gallery view Syrian-Kurdish demonstrators take to the streets to protest against Turkey's threats against their region, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, in November. Credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN - AFP

Ankara announced back in March that it plans to “encourage” the return of approximately one million refugees and that it would even pay for the construction of thousands of apartments for them in areas currently held by the Syrian opposition in northern Syria.

It was recently reported that Turkey is going beyond “encouragement” and is actively deporting refugees back to Syria. But now Assad is the one presenting conditions: Turkish officials and Syrians who have been interviewed in the Western media say he is demanding that Turkish forces leave Syria before he will agree to meet with Erdogan.

Russia has been trying to help reconcile these two positions, so far without success; at the same time, Turkish and Syrian intelligence agencies have been pursuing contacts with that same objective. Turkey is not in any hurry to abandon the territory it conquered in Syria or the influence that its conquest has given it.

Open gallery view Anti-war drums: Syrian-Kurdish demonstrators beat drums as they protest against Turkey's threats against their region, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, in November. Credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN - AFP

These areas have not become “Turkish” in name only – Syrian schoolchildren are studying in Turkish, the Turkish lira is now “legal” currency there, trade with Turkey provides a livelihood for thousands of families, and the Syrian militias operating under Turkish patronage and financing have become a dominant force that can ensure security on the border between Turkey and Syria.

These militias are profiting handsomely from the situation and are unlikely to give up their sources of income without a fight. Indeed, the “work arrangement” that’s taken root among the militias is fascinating in itself. In addition to Turkish and Kurdish fighters, there are two other important combat forces operating in the area.

One is the Syrian National Army, or SNA, which is itself a collection of militias, each of which controls different slices of territory in accordance with its power. The second is the Organization for the Liberation of the Levant (the successor of Jabhat al-Nusra, an offshoot of Al-Qaida). Although these two oppositionist forces both rely on Turkish support, each has its own particular patrons. Turkish intelligence prioritizes the liberation organization, while Turkey’s army and Interior Ministry prefer to act via the SNA.

Open gallery view Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is greeted by his party members before addressing an AKP group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) Credit: ADEM ALTAN - AFP

For example, in October, forces from the Organization for the Liberation of the Levant invaded Afrin, an area that Turkey occupied in 2018. Apparently with the support of Turkish intelligence, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of the liberation group, sought to oust the Sham Front militia, a branch of SNA, from the area in order to establish himself as the sole recognized leader of the opposition forces. The Turkish army intervened and ordered him to withdraw his fighters.

One might expect these two main combat forces, whose activities are coordinated and funded by Turkey, to display a united front, at least vis-à-vis the Kurdish forces. But the Kurdish provinces are the region’s main oil suppliers, and they also sell oil to their enemies – i.e., Turkey’s militias – which allows them to also collect fees for every tanker that passes from Kurdish territory to other parts of northern Syria. Turkey also turns a blind eye to this “arrangement,” which saves it money when funding its militias. Any agreement between Turkey and Syria on a withdrawal would mean tremendous economic damage to those militias and could lead to a violent clash between them and whoever deprives them of their income – even if it is Turkey that does so.