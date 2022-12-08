Iran Arrests Jewish Citizens Amid Protests

Iranian authorities have arrested multiple members of the local Jewish community over the past several weeks, as Tehran struggles to clamp down on a nationwide protest movement against the country’s strict Islamic modesty laws, Iran International reported on Thursday.

According to the U.K.-based news outlet, the Iranian government has been “pressuring religious minorities to condemn popular protests,” during the course of which five Jewish citizens have been arrested in Tehran and Shiraz — with four remaining in custody despite community leaders’ entreaties.

“In the early days of the revolutionary uprising of the Iranian people against the Islamic Republic, the leaders of the Jewish community of Iran demanded that the members of this community not participate in the protests and even in an unprecedented move, they asked them not to come to the synagogues to participate in religious ceremonies,” the network's Persian-language site reported.

A source who is in touch with the local religious leadership told Haaretz that he had not heard of any arrests, “definitely not…for being Jewish” but “maybe people were arrested for being Iranian.”

The current unrest has “nothing to do with the Jewish community,” the source said.

The protest movement engulfing the nation, now entering its third month, was sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. It has since escalated into calls for the downfall of Iran’s clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy in recent memory.

Authorities have been cracking down on the protests and on Monday, the Revolutionary Guards encouraged the judiciary to swiftly and decisively issue judgements against those accused of "crimes against the security of the nation and Islam."

Iran hanged a man on Thursday convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said, the first such execution over recent anti-government unrest.

Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran".

Last week, Iranian authorities executed four people it accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. It provided no evidence to the public for any of the four men's alleged crimes.

So far, at least 473 people have been killed and 18,200 others arrested in the protests and the security forces crackdown that has followed, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the demonstrations.

Over the past few days, there has been growing confusion around the fate of Iran's morality police and Iran's enforcement of its strict religious dress code. On Sunday Iran’s chief prosecutor, Mohamed Jafar Montazeri, said the morality police had been shut down in a report published by the semi-official state news agency ISNA. The previous day, the prosecutor also said the laws surrounding the wearing of the Hijab were under review, but offered no indication the country was planning to revoke the law.

For weeks, fewer morality police officers have been seen in Iranian cities. Across Tehran, It has become common to see women walking the city’s streets without wearing the hijab, particularly in wealthier areas.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.