Syria Produced Netflix Heroines While Their Tunisian Counterpart Remains Unsung

In 2015, two sisters, Yusra and Sara Mardini, fled Syria. They both started out as outstanding swimmers, trained by their father, Ezzat Mardini, an exceptional swimmer himself, at swimming pools in Damascus. Ezzat had wanted Yusra to compete in the Olympics, where she hoped to represent Syria and take her place on the medalists’ podium singing the Syrian national anthem, but history had other plans in store.

The story comes against the backdrop of a civil war in Syria that has taken the lives of more than half a million people. After the sisters’ neighbors’ house was blown up and following deadly shelling and a situation in which they could not find safety, the pair was left with no choice.

Following a major argument with their father, the sisters left Syria along with their cousin. They crossed the border into Turkey. From there, they found themselves in the Aegean Sea in stormy seas aboard a rubber dinghy carrying 18 people. The boat almost sank but they managed to reach the Greek island of Lesbos. From there, after another arduous journey, they made it to Germany.

Sparing readers unnecessary spoilers, that’s the plot of “The Swimmers.” a new Netflix drama depicting what the sisters endured. Under the fine direction of Welsh-Egyptian Sally El Hosaini, who also cowrote the screenplay, and convincing acting by Manal and Nathalie Issa, who play Sara and Yusra Mardini respectively, it delivers a suspenseful albeit at times unrealistic viewing experience. It’s fast-paced and action-packed. And although it doesn’t presume to portray the full horrors of the situation in Syria, it does manage to clearly and powerfully convey its basic tribulations.

It has most of the ingredients of a successful contemporary film: Young female Arab swimmers appearing in bathing suits, determined feminism that overcomes a father’s opposition and a male cousin who is dragged along behind them. It also depicts the attempted rape of one of the sisters, which is thwarted by the other.

The film revolves around unstoppable goal-centered female aspirations in the face of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim racism and xenophobia. It’s a winning combination that is positioned as an Oscar winner, or at least a nominee.

At the same time, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the sisters’ story would have gone relatively unnoticed by high-profile film critics if it had not been a plot combining a number of elements. It features an Olympic swimmer, the suffering of Syrian women in dire straits, mothers forced to sell their daughters to support the rest of their families, widows who become sex slaves and refugees who still live in tents in Lebanon and Turkey.

Female heroism in Tunisia

While the true and inspiring story of the Mardini sisters has garnered worldwide recognition, the story of another heroic woman, Gharda al-Hanashi, apparently won’t be turned into a movie. Hanashi, the young mother of a 2-year-old, decided to flee Tunisia – a country that is not at war. In fact, it’s considered a desirable tourist destination, and at least until last year, it was perceived as perhaps the only success story of the Arab Spring, where a democratic regime was installed. Hanashi was a social activist who studied law, and she decided that she had had enough.

“We were able to flee ‘the homeland,’ which from the outset hadn’t belonged to us,” she wrote on Facebook after heading across the Mediterranean in a rickety boat and reaching its northern coast.

“I hadn’t found days of glory in a country of immoral, inhumane robbers and scoundrels. I decided that my son won’t be singing a false anthem and won't be dealing with despair under the guise of anticipation.

"I carried him in my arms and I silenced my inner voice that was saying: ‘What will happen if your son drowns in the sea in front of your own eyes? What if a storm destroys this adventure? What if the newspapers, the news, the organizations, the border patrol and the morality patrol, the good and wise mothers, friends, enemies, pundits, politicians and smugglers, accuse you of murdering your son?’”

Unlike the Mardini sisters, Hanashi hadn’t been threatened by a war in which people were being killed but instead one in which the soul was being crushed. And that accounts for the huge disparity between society’s view of the heroism of the Syrian women and that of Tunisian, Moroccan or Algerian women. It’s rare to find women fleeing alone from the society where they grew up, whether to find work or to escape human suffocation enveloping them. Such migration is a male story.

The expectation is that men would risk their lives in search of a livelihood to support their families. Even if they die on the way, they remain heroes. No one would accuse them of neglecting their families or abandoning their children. But Hanashi learned the hard way how the society in which she grew up treats her female heroism.

Her Facebook post prompted an angry response: How dare she leave the lap of her wider family, put her little boy’s life at risk and violate social rules when her life was not in danger? Arab cultural pundits explained that the anger against her also stemmed from the fact that she had harmed the standing of men and the government.

After all, they are the ones who are supposed to look after the welfare of the citizens, particularly of women, even if the regime itself, in the best of cases, turns a blind eye and encourages migration to wealthy countries. And at worst, the migration reduces the number of people they have to look after.

And yet, something in this regard is changing. According to figures from a human rights group in Tunisia, the number of Tunisian women who have emigrated from the country on their own has increased dramatically – from 1 percent of all migrants in 2017 to 7 percent in 2021.

Also of interest is the jump of members of the middle class who are leaving. That’s because the poor have trouble paying for the trip.