U.S. Navy Seizes Smuggled Ammunition Hidden in Fishing Boat in Gulf of Oman

'Navy personnel discovered the illicit cargo during a flag verification boarding, marking U.S. 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month,' the statement said

A U.S. Navy patrol boat leaving a U.S. Navy 5th Fleet base near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in 2019.
A U.S. Navy patrol boat leaving a U.S. Navy 5th Fleet base near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in 2019.Credit: Kamran Jebreili / AP
The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Saturday it had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling "more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets" in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on Dec. 1.

"Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) discovered the illicit cargo during a flag verification boarding, marking U.S. 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month," it added in a statement.

