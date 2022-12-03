U.S. Navy Seizes Smuggled Ammunition Hidden in Fishing Boat in Gulf of Oman
'Navy personnel discovered the illicit cargo during a flag verification boarding, marking U.S. 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month,' the statement said
A U.S. Navy patrol boat leaving a U.S. Navy 5th Fleet base near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in 2019.Credit: Kamran Jebreili / AP
The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Saturday it had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling "more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets" in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on Dec. 1.
"Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) discovered the illicit cargo during a flag verification boarding, marking U.S. 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month," it added in a statement.
