Iran Sentences Four People to Death for 'Cooperating With Israeli Intelligence'

The Islamic Republic, gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since the 1979 revolution, has long accused Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil

Reuters
Reuters
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with the Belarusian Prime Minister, in Tehran, Iran, last week.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with the Belarusian Prime Minister, in Tehran, Iran, last week.Credit: WANA/Iranian Presidential Website/ REUTERS
Reuters
Reuters

Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary for allegedly cooperating with the Israeli intelligence service and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Mehr named the four accused and, referring to Israel, said they were "sentenced to death for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping."

It added: "With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions."

Mehr said the accused had been arrested by the Revolutionary Guards and the Ministry of Intelligence.

Three other people were handed prison sentences of between five and 10 years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons, it said.

The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has lately accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in the country, now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

