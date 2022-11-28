Talk Is Cheap. So Are Women’s Lives in Arab and Muslim Societies

Subway riders who wanted to get off at Istanbul’s Taksim Square on Friday were surprised to hear that the train wouldn’t stop at either of the two stations nearest the square. Pedestrians who had planned to go to the square or to Istiklal Avenue, which is adjacent, discovered that both the street and the square were blocked by temporary barricades manned by armed police officers who directed them onto side streets. Some distance away, police vehicles with water cannon were parked next to buses meant for anyone who defied the orders.

Two weeks ago, a terrorist attack on Istiklal Avenue killed six people and injured more than 80. But that wasn’t why it was closed to traffic Friday. November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. To mark it, Turkish women’s organizations scheduled rallies and other events to urge the government to act more decisively to eradicate this terrible problem.

Last year, Turkey withdrew from the 2011 Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention. Ankara claimed that it undermines family values and encourages divorce. It doesn't appear that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lost any sleep over the international furor his move provoked. He did order some changes to a few regulations governing the sentencing of violent men, but on Friday his police arrested 100 women who held their rally despite the ban and used megaphones to make their voices heard.

According to data from Turkish women’s organizations, 327 women have been murdered so far this year. Of them, 116 were murdered by their parents, 37 by other relatives and 31 by husbands whom they sought to divorce. The remaining cases remain unsolved.

Despite stringent laws, the courts, particularly in rural areas, treat killings within the family more leniently than murder in other circumstances. But women aren’t outraged solely by the authorities’ lenient treatment of murder cases. Cases of rape within the family, abuse, violence and, more recently, online violence against women, which has become widespread, are all handled “with flexibility.”

Turkey isn’t the only or even the worse offender in this regard. Research published in honor of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women underscores the connection between what are termed “family values” in Arab and Muslim societies and the extent of violence against women. Patriarchal societies, interpretations of religious law that permit “moderate violence” against women as an educational tool and governments’ complete control over how human rights, including women’s rights, are defined all create fertile ground and even legitimacy for this problem.

The Egyptian journalist and researcher Hisham Jafar defines the state’s monopoly on women’s rights as “whitewash intended to prevent criticism, international pressure and domestic opposition.” By enacting legislation that looks liberal and having women in parliament and the cabinet, governments try to create the impression that they are upholding Western standards, he said.

Egypt’s parliament, for instance, has 162 female members, and its cabinet has eight female ministers. But these figures, which ostensibly indicate that women are making significant strides in the corridors of power, obscure the fact that these female ministers were chosen and appointed by the government, while the female parliamentarians represent the ruling party.

The regime thereby benefits twice over. It portrays itself as democratic, thereby reducing international pressure on it to promote human rights, and it also prevents competition from human rights organizations.

That’s exactly what has happened with women’s organizations. The Egyptian government established a women’s affairs ministry and allows women’s organizations that support it to exist. But at the same time, it suppresses and persecutes women’s organizations that try to start public movements or hold public demonstrations and draw the public in its wake.

This contradiction is reflected, perhaps above all, in the way the government portrays family values as national values. In Arab society, these family values mean that the father is the head of the family, the person in authority, while the women and children owe him obedience.

Regimes that define family values in this way cannot, at the same time, support women’s rights and equality for women. On the contrary, it is this obedience to the father of the family from which the state derives obedience to it and the government that heads it, because in a country where family honor is the supreme value, it becomes a national value that must not be challenged.

Open gallery view Egyptian women shout slogans against sexual harassment during a protest in Cairo in 2014. Credit: Amr Nabil/AP

This fact leads to obvious conclusions about what benefit women are likely to derive from the Arab League’s recent announcement of a campaign against violence against women. The campaign will last 16 days, from November 25 to December 10, Human Rights Day. Its organizers talk about “a new, comprehensive strategy for dealing with every kind of violence against women, especially sexual violence.”

But women in the Middle East have already learned that the more bombastic the headline, the smaller the chances that it will succeed. They trust their own organizations more than they do the government ministries for “women’s affairs,” which are inflated with their own self-importance and headed by “empowered” women who show off charts of the government’s achievements even as ordinary women continue to be murdered.