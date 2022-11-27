It’s often heard that Qataris don’t like Israelis (incidentally, do Israelis like Qataris?) and there is even some support for this claim. But with all due respect, when Israeli TV crews walk around in Qatar with cameras and Hebrew writing, “asking” about Israel – how did you expect them to respond? Curses hurled at the crews and cries of “free Palestine” by Qataris and by Arab fans abound here are definitely unpleasant, but this isn’t “harassment.”

Every one has their own experiences. Perhaps with all those cameras there is more hostility, but my experience with Qataris who hear I’m from Israel has ranged from formal to decent to pleasant. Obviously, service providers, from hotel receptionists to technical support at the media center are like that, but so is a vendor at a fast food joint or just regular people on the subway. No, they don’t go out of their way to meet an Israeli; on the contrary; but usually it ends with looks of wonder, amazement or dissatisfaction. No curses, political cries or violence, God forbid.

People believing that “they hate us and you can’t make peace with them” would chalk up some points here. At the 2006 African soccer championship in Egypt which I attended, I found myself in the midst of a clash between some young people and the police. I hid my identifying documents and when one of the youths asked where I came from, I didn’t say I was as an Israeli. And Egypt is a country we have peace with, not one considered hostile, only allowing us to attend the event out of obligation as the role of host. But sometimes you have to act judiciously. A story of Israelis taken off a taxi or removed from a restaurant is very frustrating, even a cause for despair.

Not everyone loves us – and what can you do about it? For every Moroccan or Tunisian (or Pakistani) who’s nice and friendly towards an Israeli there are two or three who would be happy to see Israel disappear. On the long walk from the stadium to the shuttle stop – a good few kilometers – you suddenly realize you’re walking along al-Quds Street (Jerusalem in Arabic); or when on a stage in the middle of a street a few locals and their dancing, playing and singing fans improvise to the music of “children of Palestine,” in which they talk about the day they will be liberated. It’s definitely unpleasant, but precisely because of this, haughtily sticking a microphone under the noses of Arab soccer fans and asking them about Israel is not necessary or wise. This may evoke the interest of some viewers back home but it mainly fuels the hatred that exists here anyway.

There were complaints about the lack of space for Jews to hold prayers together. It’s true that the Qataris broke a promise they gave FIFA earlier, just as they did with regard to the consumption of alcohol, but here there are reasonable reasons. One could have set up an improvised place for Jews to pray but the Qataris claim, completely justifiably, that this will cause a potential security risk. Yes, praying in groups is much preferable to praying alone, but sometimes there is no choice. Ultimately, the hosts kept their commitment to allow Israelis in, including fans and journalists with Israeli passports. Moreover, up to a few years ago, local laws did not allow houses of worship that were not Muslim. Now there are a few churches for the Christian community. Usually, there aren’t that many Jews here.

But the greatest impudence is of rich American Jews who, according to one Israeli media outlet, quoting a Jewish organization, canceled their planned trip to Qatar since the hosts retracted their promise to provide kosher food. The Americans wanted this to include meat. “We only got bagels, so we cancelled the trip,” one of them was quoted as saying, according to the report.

This reaches new levels of insolence. There was no commitment to provide kosher food, but there is some in Qatar now. Every fan who bought a ticket package through a ticketing agency knew that this could not be guaranteed, but that an attempt would be made to provide such food. Several managers of large tourist companies, who sent thousands of fans to Qatar, confirmed this for me. Huge efforts were made and there is kosher food, even though the choices are limited. The Qataris didn’t set up a kosher slaughtering facility for the temporary guests, but they provided alternatives through rabbis from other Gulf countries, thereby providing kosher food. The chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, Rabbi Mendy Chitrik from Istanbul, arrived with his son, Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik, and the two are operating a kosher kitchen providing sandwiches and appetizers. And yes, they serve bagels too.

Open gallery view American Rabbi Marc Schneier. Credit: Nir Cafri

Rabbi Marc Schneier is the chairman of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding in New York, operating to improve Jewish-Muslim relations. He got approval for opening the first kosher kitchen in Qatar. It prepares sandwiches, bagels, fruit and vegetables. The World Cup connects people, providing an interaction between countries, cultures, religions which is supposed to make everyone feel included and welcomed, says Schneier. He said that senior Qatari officials told him about the three goals they had regarding Israel during these games: to welcome Israeli and Jewish fans, to give them access to kosher food and to arrange direct flights between Tel Aviv and Doha during the tournament. All of these were achieved, they said. According to Schneier, the kitchen for Qatari airline Qatar Airways, which always serves kosher meals on its flights, greatly assisted them. So yes, sometimes you don’t have to be right, only wise, and understand the place you are visiting and the circumstances.