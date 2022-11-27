It’s often heard that Qataris don’t like Israelis (incidentally, do Israelis like Qataris?) and there is even some support for this claim. But with all due respect, when Israeli TV crews walk around in Qatar with cameras and Hebrew writing, “asking” about Israel – how did you expect them to respond? Curses hurled at the crews and cries of “free Palestine” by Qataris and by Arab fans abound here are definitely unpleasant, but this isn’t “harassment.”