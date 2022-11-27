You Shoved a Camera in Their Face and Asked What They Think About Israel – What Did You Think the Answer Would Be?
Although it’s not fun hearing “free Palestine” chants in the streets or to see Qatari citizens cursing Israeli TV crews, it is far from harassment. The Qataris may not like us too much, but this is an opportunity to look at the bigger picture and what Qatar has done for the Israelis
It’s often heard that Qataris don’t like Israelis (incidentally, do Israelis like Qataris?) and there is even some support for this claim. But with all due respect, when Israeli TV crews walk around in Qatar with cameras and Hebrew writing, “asking” about Israel – how did you expect them to respond? Curses hurled at the crews and cries of “free Palestine” by Qataris and by Arab fans abound here are definitely unpleasant, but this isn’t “harassment.”
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec