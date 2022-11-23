Iran Accuses Israel of Assassinating Revolutionary Guards Colonel Near Damascus

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that a senior officer was killed in an explosion near Damascus earlier this week, with Iranian media attributing the attack to "elements belonging to the Zionist regime."

"The fake and criminal Zionist regime will carry the consequences of the assassination" of colonel Davoud Jafari, the Revolutionary Guards were quoted as saying.

The attack comes amid fears over Iran's expansion of its uranium enrichment. On Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog said the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity, close to weapons grade, underground for the first time at its Fordow plant.