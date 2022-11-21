World Cup 2022: Why Qatar Protests Are Justified – and Hypocritical

For years, there has not been a single World Cup in which the host has not been guilty of corruption at some level, including bribes to those who choose the location. The list includes Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010 and Russia in 2018; in the case of Brazil in 2014, there simply weren’t any other competing bids. Nevertheless, the way that Qatar was selected to host this year’s World Cup was particularly corrupt and jarring, and would anger any decent person.

The combination of blatant corruption and certain characteristics of Qatar – a country lacking any sports history or frequent games, with a dictatorial regime that has a dismal résumé when it comes to human rights and support for terrorism – was too much, and was only the start.

Open gallery view An activist takes part in a demonstration to protest against the FIFA World Cup Qatar, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, on Sunday. Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/ REUTERS

The agreement to hold the tournament in the summer, despite the region’s extreme weather during these months, was callously violated. Its move (five years after the original decision was made) to later in the year – without any genuine objection by the top officials in European football, the major football leagues or UEFA – is among the greatest scandals in the political history of the sport.

There is no better example than the Danish clothing company Hummel (originally a German company that operated in Hamburg, including during the Nazi era)

But there is also the human factor: the 6,500 or so Asian laborers who died in Qatar over the years of preparations for the World Cup. There is an additional aspect here, one that includes a different attitude toward non-Western countries. It is a numbers game that entails more than just a little hypocrisy.

The shocking figure of 6,500, calculated according to credible reports submitted by the governments of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is thought to be the death toll for migrant laborers who died in Qatar since the day its hosting of the World Cup was announced in December 2010. Most died in accidents while building houses, tall buildings, bridges and highway interchanges, and are not related to the construction of stadiums.

Open gallery view A activist of Amnesty International demonstrates against the human rights situation in Qatar ahead of the football World Championships in Berlin, Germany, in October. Credit: Markus Schreiber /AP

According to the Qataris, 37 workers were killed while working on facilities for the tournament – a statistic that should not, of course, be taken at face value. The deplorable attitude in Qatar and other countries toward the migrant workers building up the entire Gulf, remains scandalous – both before and after it was selected as the World Cup host country.

But it was of no interest to anyone in the enlightened West before it was chosen by FIFA. Nor was it of interest to those in Israel (where dozens of construction workers die each year, most of them due to criminal neglect and scorn for safety conditions, because they are either migrant workers or Arabs). But the moment that a colossal sporting event came into play, the world started to pay attention.

Open gallery view Workers in Doha on Saturday. Credit: Martin Meissner/AP Photo

Prior to the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, I had the honor to interview the highly esteemed Haile Gebrselassie – one of the greatest runners in history, as well as a social activist. One thing I asked him was if we should be boycotting the Olympics because of extensive Chinese human rights abuses.

Without hesitation, he rejected the idea. His reasoning was that it would not help people, but would be damaging to sports as a whole. The approach is debatable, certainly now and certainly with regard to Qatar.

Open gallery view Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, center right, shakes hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, on Sunday. Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA - AFP

The question is whether those who are calling for a boycott of the World Cup also did so four years ago when the tournament was held in Russia, a tournament that was bought at the same time as the Qataris were doing so, and for just as much money. And Russia, of course, did not start being the “bad guy” only with its invasion of Ukraine this year.

Human rights are not exactly Moscow’s style, whether it’s political opponents, journalists who do not toe the line, members of the LGBTQ community, or just your average citizen. And all the abuses involved in Russian sport as a whole (systematic and massive doping, with the support of the government) and Russian football (marked by blatant racism and corruption) did not start after the 2018 World Cup.

Open gallery view Protesters demonstrate ahead of World Cup outside the Qatar embassy in London, on Saturday. Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/ REUTERS

Take the Winter Olympics held this year in Beijing, the capital of a country whose history of human rights abuses and the number of people being killed there – not from work accidents or deplorable attitude toward workers, but real victims of murder, Uyghur, Falun Gong, and other opponents of the regime – put Qatar to shame.

A well-known section of the Passover Haggadah refers to the four sons: the wise son, the evil son, the simple son and the son who does not know how to ask. Similarly, in today’s football world there are four types of “sons,” be they fans or athletes, coaches or management, reporters or industry insiders. The good sons are those who will actually boycott the World Cup, like those fans who choose not to watch it despite their love of soccer. They deserve all due respect and honor.

The bad sons are the people like David Beckham, who not only collaborate with the Qatari regime but are whitewashing it for love of money. Both of these groups are a negligible minority. The majority – which includes nearly all of us – are those who accept the situation despite being aware of the injustice and finding it unfortunate, accepting that they have little power to affect things.

Open gallery view A statue of Lenin outside the World Cup stadium, 2018. Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/Ap Photo

The fourth group is the truly problematic one. There is no better example than the Danish clothing company Hummel (originally a German company that operated in Hamburg, including during the Nazi era). The company, which outfits the Danish team, as well as others, is protesting the holding of the World Cup in Qatar. Is it doing so by refusing to supply uniforms to the Danes, or by stipulating that it will not supply its goods to the blood-soaked stadiums in Qatar? Not at all.

Hummel issued special uniforms in which the symbol of the Danish football federation is barely visible, complete with an erudite explanation of why this step was taken in protest of Qatar’s actions. There is no real protest here.

Open gallery view Danish player Christian Eriksen wearing Hummel's altered Jersey. Credit: Darko Bandic/AP Photo

Rather, it is a rudimentary marketing and public relations exercise that is far from sophisticated; of course, this jersey is being sold, and will to be, in higher volumes than would an ordinary Danish team jersey; and it goes without saying that all the money will go into Hummel’s pockets.

In regard to this group, the fourth one, the Hasmonean King Alexander Jannaeus already told Queen Shlomtzion 2,100 years ago: “Do not be afraid of the Pharisees, and neither should you fear from those who are not Pharisees; rather, beware of the hypocrites who appear like Pharisees, as their actions are like the act of the wicked Zimri and they request a reward like that of the righteous Phinehas.” These types are the worst of all. It was true in the Second Temple era, and it is true for the 22nd World Cup games.