Scores Reportedly Killed in Mahsa Amini's Home Province as Iran Intensifies Crackdown on Kurdish-majority Cities

While international news agencies could not independently verify reports, some journalists and observers have suggested that dozens have been killed over the past several days

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protest the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 27, 2022.
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protest the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 27, 2022.Credit: AP
Iranian police and security forces responded violently to protests in the Kurdish city of Mahabad in northwestern Iran late on Saturday, according to eyewitness reports, arriving in tanks and firing indiscriminately at demonstrators.

The electricity in the city was also cut off for a short time, according to the reports.

The Kurdish-majority city of Mahabad's residents have been facing a violent crackdown by Iranian government forces, who have injured numerous residents according to the witnesses.

It was unclear whether there were fatalities, and while international news agencies could not independently verify reports, some journalists and observers have suggested that dozens have been killed over the past several days, as protestors construct makeshift barricades on the city's streets and surround its police stations to demand the release of those arrested.

The pro-government news agency Tasnim offered a different account of the situation, stating that "armed terrorists" had set fire to private houses and public facilities on Saturday night, throwing the entire city and its inhabitants into panic.

Several leaders of the alleged terrorist groups were arrested, Tasnim said, citing local security authorities.

According to media reports, renewed protests against the repressive course of the country's Islamic leadership took place in other parts of the country on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, media reported that the Iranian judiciary had opened investigations into several well-known figures from politics, film and sport. Two former lawmakers, five actresses and a football coach were summoned for questioning, accused of making "provocative and offensive" comments about officials on social media.

If the investigations lead to charges against any of the eight, they could face lengthy work bans.

Support for the protests shaking Iran's political system is being treated by the judiciary as a threat to national security. The wave of political unrest was triggered by the death in custody of a young Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in September.

The Iranian leadership describes the protests as a Western conspiracy to bring about regime change.

