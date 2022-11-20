I can’t wait for soccer’s World Cup to start. The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer, that is. As for the men’s tournament in Qatar over the next four weeks? I could care less.

That’s a painful sentence to write for someone who has attended several World Cups and who, after informing his mother that he was getting divorced, received the instant response: “Well, you always did prefer football.” (I only write these columns to help pay the therapy bills.)

The sad thing is, it’s probably true. Most of my leisure hours have been given over to watching soccer – and the rest I wasted, to paraphrase George Best.

But Qatar? In winter? What, was Mordor double-booked?

The even sadder thing is that calling soccer’s governing body FIFA corrupt is no longer controversial. It’s like saying Itamar Ben-Gvir isn’t big on Eid al-Fitr celebrations: just something we all know to be true.

How else to explain the game’s biggest event being awarded to a desert town situated next to some of the world’s largest natural gas reserves? A country whose “freedom” rating is just 25 out of 100, according to an organization that tracks democracy and freedom around the world. Still, the good news is that score is 2 percentage points higher than 2018 host Russia, so some signs of progress there, FIFA!

Open gallery view British activist Peter Tatchell, second left, taking part in a protest against the World Cup being held in Qatar, outside the Qatari embassy in London on Saturday. Credit: James Manning/AP

Yet that lack of enthusiasm for a host country where democracy is a mirage doesn’t actually mean I’ll be boycotting the World Cup, which runs until December 18. Sixty-four games. Thirty-two teams. Many thousands of fake fans.

But as the festivities begin, I’d recommend all soccer fans watch the four-part Netflix documentary “Fifa Uncovered.”

And if you can still bring yourself to watch the tournament after witnessing the shameless shenanigans of its governing body, here are nine things to look out for in Qatar…

1. Star of the show

The Israeli national side may not have graced the World Cup finals since Mexico 1970, but you can always spot flags sporting the Star of David in the crowd at major tournaments. Until this year, anyway.

Israelis can travel directly to Qatar during the World Cup, courtesy of Cypriot airline Tus (at the rather disconcerting round-trip price of $666). But how many of the thousands of Israelis due to attend will actually want to advertise their Israeliness in an Arab state with which Israel has no diplomatic ties? Considerably fewer than 666, I’m guessing.

For those watching at home, here’s one way to make the World Cup more interactive: do something classically Israeli whenever you see a Star of David in the crowd. You know, eat a falafel, spit out a sunflower seed hull or go to your nearest bridge and shout something pro- or anti-Bibi.

My one fervent wish, though, is that some random Palestinian dude turns up at Doha airport, announces he’s here for “the Hamas cash” and swans off with a suitcase full of dollars. (To be fair, when I wrote this, I didn't think the guy was going to be the Palestinian president.)

2. Hold my beer?

Choosing Qatar was always akin to asking Britain to host a fine foods festival, but there’s part of me that has a grudging respect for the Gulf state (leaving aside the minor issue of that appalling human rights record, of course) – which has basically proven itself to embody FIFA in geographical form.

After all, it has gotten away with reneging on so much of what it promised in its winning bid. The most obvious thing was moving the tournament from the summer to the winter – because it’s one thing to kill your stadium workers in the blistering heat, but quite another to kill superstar sportsmen.

And on the very eve of the tournament, Qatar announced that it would not be possible to drink alcohol in or around the stadiums on match days. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they declare during the group stage that tied knockout games will now be settled by Arabian horse racing rather than penalties.

3. Is that the time?

Open gallery view A Mexico fan and Costa Rica fan after arriving in Qatar at the weekend. Credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS

Qatar is only one hour ahead of Israel – unless we’re talking LGBTQ rights, because then it’s about two centuries behind – so the kick-off times are viewer-friendly with evening games starting at 6 and 9 P.M. Afternoon games start at noon and 3 P.M., though, so expect working from home to become particularly attractive for the next four weeks.

Spare a thought for Costa Rica fans back home, who will have to get up at 4 A.M. to watch their side against Japan. Still, at least Japanese fans will be able to empathize: They’ll also have to be up at 4 A.M. to watch their team’s final group game against Spain.

4. Get shirty

Mark it in your diary: Tuesday, November 29 – when the “Great Satan” faces off against the “Little Devil” in Doha. In other words, the United States will be playing Iran for only the second time in World Cup history (the first time, in France in 1998, ended in a famous 2-1 victory for the Iranians).

The Iranian players have reportedly been forced to declare that they will sing the national anthem prior to their games – though lord knows how they’ll react if and when the American players take the knee prior to kick-off.

Pre-tournament, some of the Iranian players have been celebrating goals by showing support for the protesters back home. It will be a particularly brave soul, however, who scores a goal and takes off his jersey to reveal a T-shirt proclaiming “Death to the dictator” and a picture of Ali Khamenei.

Sadly, it’s much more likely that we’ll be seeing Ronaldo reveal a T-shirt saying “Death to the dictator” and an image of his Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

5. Hollywood ending

Open gallery view A fan posing with an image of Argentina's Lio Messi printed on his clothes, after arriving in Qatar. Credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS

For years, I thought the acronym GOAT was something rude about girlfriends, so imagine my surprise to discover it referred to the greatest of all time.

I only made that discovery after hearing a debate about whether Messi or Ronaldo was the GOAT. Neither man has ever won the World Cup, and Qatar is the last chance they will have to put that right (assuming neither makes a Vegas comeback when the 2026 World Cup heads to North America, that is).

I think it’s fair to say that much of the soccer world would love to see Messi hold the trophy aloft on December 18. The biggest problem he faces is having to prop up quite a few rather average teammates as well. As for Ronaldo, he seems more likely to storm off the pitch and take his ball home with him, given his histrionics in recent times.

6. Dutch courage

Open gallery view Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal during a press conference in Qatar last week. Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

My first soccer memory – and, therefore, as my mum would doubtless tell you, my first memory – dates back to the 1974 World Cup and that brilliant Netherlands team inspired by Johan Cruyff. (I like to think my first soccer injury came while attempting an audacious “Cruyff turn” on an unforgiving asphalt school playground.)

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Netherlands are many fans’ “other team” during the tournament. They’re like the anti-Germany in many ways: unpredictable and thoroughly likable.

One thing’s for certain: There aren’t many teams in the history of the World Cup led by a manager with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Respect, then, to Louis Van Gaal – and especially for his straight-talking about why the World Cup should never have been awarded to Qatar in the first place.

7. AC, but not Milan

Someone with the nickname “Dr. Cool” has spent the past 13 years developing air-conditioning in Qatar’s stadiums, and he’s promising that the games will take place in temperatures averaging between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius (64 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit). Let’s hope it works, because the average daytime temperature is set to be around 30 degrees when the tournament begins.

Part of Qatar’s uniqueness is the fact that all eight stadiums are within a 55-kilometer (34-mile) radius of Doha. And while there’s a tiny part of me that occasionally thinks “Yes, we should be holding the tournament in a filthy-rich fantasyland that can actually afford to foot the bill,” you then read stories alleging that security guards are earning 42 cents an hour for 12-hour shifts and think: Screw you, Qatar.

And in case you’re wondering, Stadium 974 refers not to the number of worker deaths while constructing it but the number of shipping containers that were recycled and used to build this temporary ground, the first of its type in World Cup history.

8. This time for Africa?

Open gallery view A fan of Senegal waiting for the fan zone to open ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. Credit: Petr David Josek/AP

Does anything highlight FIFA’s empty talk about developing soccer better than the performance of African nations at the World Cup? In 1990, Cameroon became the first African country to reach the quarterfinals, leading many to speculate about how long it would be before the continent produced a tournament winner.

Well, it will be a major shock if Cameroon, Senegal or Ghana outperform their previous bests this time around – Senegal reached the quarters in 2002 and Ghana did the same eight years later. That tournament was in South Africa, and how telling it is that for all the FIFA talk of building legacies, the Bafana Bafana have failed to qualify for the three subsequent finals. Still, at least they have several white elephants to go along with their native ones now.

9. Nuts to Brazil

Brazil is the clear favorite this year, but for me it is the Manchester United or Harlem Globetrotters of international soccer – the team that glory hunters or people who don’t really follow the sport choose. Spare me the sexy samba soccer; give me the dark arts of the Argentines any day of the week, but especially Saturday.

Still, at least this time we’ll be spared gratuitous shots of bikini-clad Brazil fans, some of them actually female, partying away in the stands. For that at least, I’m grateful to the Qataris.

World Cup 2022 features up to four games daily and runs until December 18. All of the games will be shown live in Israel on Sport 1, with select games also on Kan 11.