Analysis |
World Cup Kickoff: Summing Up a Great Week for Middle East Dictators
Major sporting events have been about politics and projecting power for nearly a century now. Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup is not very different than the COP27 conference being held in Egypt
With perfect synchronicity, this weekend saw the juxtaposition of two global events. The climate crisis talks at the COP27 conference in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh ended as soccer’s World Cup finals began in Qatar’s air-conditioned stadiums – their immaculate fields nourished by precious desalinated water and the less-precious blood of the thousands of migrant workers who died constructing them.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec