Four Reported Dead in Alleged Israeli Airstrike in Syria

Four Syrian military personnel were killed Saturday morning as Israel struck targets in two different regions of the country, according to reports from state media.

Syria's official news agency SANA reported that Israel carried out the aerial attack at 6:30 A.M., hitting four targets in central Syria and the coastal area. Syrian air defenses countered the attack, which came from the Mediterranean Sea and also caused material damage, the agency said.

In addition to the four soldiers killed, the official report stated that one person was wounded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that load explosions were heard in the coastal province of Latakia as well as Hama and Homs regions in central Syria. It gave no further details.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

On Nov. 13, an Israeli-attributed strike on central Syria targeting the Shayrat air base killed two soldiers and wounded three.