At Least 21 People Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Gaza Building

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was likely caused by a large amount of gasoline that was stored in the building for an unknown reason, a statement by Hamas Interior Ministry spokesperson said

A fire erupts in a residential building in the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, on Thursday.
A fire erupts in a residential building in the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, on Thursday.Credit: Use according to Section 27A of the Copyright Law
A fire erupted in a residential building in the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Thursday killing all 21 inhabitants including children, emergency services in the coastal enclave reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was likely caused by a large amount of gasoline that was stored in the building for an unknown reason, a statement by Hamas Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

According to a report coming from Gaza, the fire broke out during a party at the apartment of a Labor Ministry official.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas offered condolences to the families of the dead and declared Friday a day of mourning.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that "Israel and the security establishment express their sorrow over the grave disaster in Gaza," and added that COGAT, the Israeli body controlling the Erez Crossing with the Gaza Strip, has offered to evacuate people to hospitals, as wells as medical help.

Gantz's statement comes shortly after Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian Authority official, called on Israel to open its border crossing with Gaza to allow for the evacuation of those injured who need advanced medical care to Palestinian hospitals in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Gaza, ruled by Hamas and under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade, faces a severe energy crisis. People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes in preparation for winter. House fires have previously been caused by candles and gas leaks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

