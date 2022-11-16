Report: Israeli, Western Parts Found in Iranian Drone Downed by Ukraine

A majority of the parts collected from Iranian drones that were shot down over Ukraine appear to be manufactured by Western nations, including Israel and the United States of America, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal.

The report states that some 75 percent of the parts found on downed Iranian drones were American-made, despite the stiff sanctions that Washington has led against the regime in Tehran.

According to the WSJ, this information is based on a report by Ukrainian non-profit NAKO, which inspected an Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that Ukraine managed to hack mid-flight and successfully land in one piece.

The report states that the infrared lens used for surveillance and targeting in this drone, "appears to be identical" to a model manufactured by Israel's Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd., though the company refused to comment on the matter.

The WSJ cited the report that claims that U.S.-based firms are responsible for nearly half of the 200 technical components in the Mohajer-6, while a third of the components are made by Japanese-based companies.

Official sources, including the embassies of Japan and Israel in the United States, declined to comment following the WSJ report.

The Israeli Defense Ministry commented on the reporting, telling Haaretz that "Israel is examining the issue. According to a preliminary examination, the aforementioned lens is not a security-supervised product or a dual-purpose product in accordance with Israeli law and international agreements."

Earlier this month, Britain's Sky News reported that Russia delivered to Iran weapons that were built in the West and sent to Ukraine, in exchange for drones facilitating the aerial assault over Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

A security source told the outlet that, in addition to the funds, a Russian military aircraft had covertly transported a shipment of military equipment which had originally been sent to Ukraine by the U.K. and U.S. and then "fell into Russian hands," the source said.

This would give Iran's Revolutionary Guards the opportunity to reverse engineer Western technology, the source said, adding that another drone deal worth 200 million euros was concluded between Tehran and Moscow in the past several days.

The report comes one day after the U.S. imposed new sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The move, the latest in the U.S. effort to disrupt Russia's military supply chain, designated the Iranian research center that designs and produces the drones, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force and Qods Aviation Industries, as well as the private Russian PMC Wagner military company. "The Iranian government's military support to Russia fuels the conflict in Ukraine, and its transfer of these UAVs is in clear violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231. The United States will continue to work to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Ben Samuels contributed to this report.