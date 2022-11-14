What Do Iran’s Protesters Really Want?

In an interview to the opposition website Iran International two weeks ago, Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, was obliged to make a public apology.

He said it was important to admit to having made a mistake, should that happen, and added that a tweet he had posted earlier had been poorly worded. “It is not up to me; it is not up to the U.S. government what the brave women and men who have been demonstrating in Iran want. It is up to them,” he said, by way of correction.

The envoy, who is heading the American team negotiating the nuclear accord with Tehran, was referring to a previous tweet in which he had claimed that Iranians were protesting in order to have the Islamic Republic “respect their human rights and dignity.” No – wrote thousands of Iranians in response to that tweet: We want democracy, we don’t want the regime of the ayatollahs; we want democracy and freedom.

Tens of thousands of Iranians living in the United States went as far as to sign a petition calling for Malley’s dismissal. The furor even reached Congress, where some enthusiastic members even expressed their support for the idea.

The battle over defining the goals of the demonstrations is not a matter of wording but of essence, explained the Iranian protesters. This is not a demand for reforms and not a matter of human rights, but of getting rid of the regime. World leaders must desist from shaking the hands of people who are shedding blood in Iran, said Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, during a conversation last Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron, criticizing him for meeting Iranian President Raisi during the UN General Assembly gathering in September.

Alinejad and two colleagues, Iranian human rights activists who live outside Iran, are calling on the international community to break off relations with Iran. They clarify that they are not seeking foreign intervention or help in their protest, but ask that the international community not offer backing to Iran by the very fact of conducting negotiations with it.

For now, Macron is the only Western leader to define the protests in Iran as a “revolution,” but he has made do with expressing his respect and admiration without intimating that France supports such a revolution.

The great caution typically taken by Western leaders so as not to be perceived as supporting regime change in Iran was evident in the daily briefing last Friday by State Department Spokesman Ned Price. Even after Malley’s apology and clarifications, Price used similar language, claiming that the United States has devoted much time, at the highest levels, to discussing ways of helping courageous Iranians, including women old and young, who are demonstrating in the streets and calling for reforms. Democracy? Regime change? Price, reading from a sheet of talking points prepared in advance, said that the United States does not define the goals of the protests.

This cautious approach is based on the understanding that as long as the negotiations over a nuclear accord are not dead and buried, and as long as the United States and Iran continue the slow dance that’s meant to keep its embers glowing – any expression that could be perceived as foreign intervention in Iran’s affairs would not only choke off this channel of communication, but also provide the regime with clear proof that the protesters are agents of foreign powers, traitors whose goal is to undermine their country’s stability.

Such claims have become part of the regime’s narrative ever since the demonstrations began over five weeks ago, on the backdrop of the killing of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, by Iran’s morality police. More than 300 people have been killed and over 14,000 have been arrested, as a result of this narrative. Approximately 2,000 have been brought to trial, among them some facing death sentences.

Accusing demonstrators of treason and of having connections to foreign “colonial” powers, some of which occupied Iran in the past, is meant to undermine the legitimacy of the protesters and their demands. It also confronts these people and their supporters with a difficult dilemma. Official governmental support of the demand for democratization means support for a revolution – and revolution, in the Middle Eastern context, is a loaded and threatening term after the failure of the Arab Spring revolutions. Western states prefer to speak of “reforms” or to focus on specific issues affecting political prisoners.

They are even willing to impose sanctions in order to improve human rights conditions, as the United States is doing regarding Egypt (but as Europe is failing to do in Turkey), as long as they don’t have to deal with the toppling of a regime, whose replacement and its ramifications could be disastrous.

But the attempt to sever the dependence on and the connection between advancement of human rights and democratization is mendacious and misleading. It enables the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and many other states to present a wonderful, constitutional display window touting human rights, permission for women to drive and the possibility of holding national dialogues over reforms, while at the same time detaining thousands of people and putting them on trial for criticizing their regimes, or ostensibly for insulting their leaders.

Framing the demonstrations in Iran as a protest by women over being forced to wear hijabs serves the regime in Tehran, even though thousands of men have long since joined in. Feminist movements around the world, meanwhile, are lauding the courage of the Iranian women. The Iranian-German researcher Golineh Atai published a book called “Freedom is Female” last year, in which she recounts the horrific experiences of dozens of female Iranian activists in their struggle against the regime’s bullying.

But in contrast to the #MeToo revolution, which morphed into a global phenomenon that revolutionized some deeply rooted norms, the “feminine” protest in Iran is being pegged as a sectoral or gender-based phenomenon, which, despite the support it gets around the world, is still perceived in Iran as a nuisance that can be handled with a bit more force – and a lot more oppression. Accusing demonstrators of treason and connections to foreign “colonial” powers is meant to undermine the legitimacy of the protesters and their demands.