Two Killed, Three Wounded in Israeli Strike on Air Base, Syrian State News Says

An Israeli strike on an air base in the central Syrian province of Homs killed two soldiers and wounded three others, Syrian state news reported Sunday.

Hezbollah infrastructure was reportedly targeted in the attack, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition group operating from the UK.

The monitor said strong explosions were heard when four Israeli missiles hit the Shayrat air base in Homs province, and that a warehouse for Iranian militias and Hezbollah located within the base was destroyed.

A Syrian army source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that the air base's runway and underground facilities have undergone a major expansion by the Russia military in the last three years.

Russia, which maintains a major military presence in Syria, has forces stationed near the base, which has also been used recently by the Iranian air force, another security source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Open gallery view A Syrian Air Forces jet flies above the Shayrat Air Base, 2017. Credit: Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Sputni

State news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses were responding to “hostile targets” over Homs province, adding that some missiles were shot down. It gave no further details.

The strikes occurred after Israeli warplanes were reportedly seen flying over neighboring Lebanon, whose airspace Israeli air forces are sometimes said to cross to carry out attacks on Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Last week, an airstrike on a convoy carrying fuel across the Iraqi border into Syria killed at least 10 people, members of paramilitary groups operating in the area said. Al Mayadeen news, which is associated with Hezbollah, credited the attack to Israel.

The strike hit a convoy of about 15 trucks that had crossed from Iraq into Syria near Al-Qaim, two paramilitary officials told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.