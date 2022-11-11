Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Baloch Protest in Flashpoint Iranian Province as Nationwide Unrest Continues

As protests continue to sweep the counry, scores have been killed by a brutal government crackdown in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province, home to the Baloch ethnic minority. According to Amnesty International, security forces have killed at least 100 people in the southeastern province over the last month.

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A demonstrator attends a rally in support of Iranian protests, in Paris on October 9, 2022, following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in Iran.
A demonstrator attends a rally in support of Iranian protests, in Paris on October 9, 2022, following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in Iran.Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA - AFP
Reuters
Reuters

Iranians protested in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan province on Friday to mark a Sept. 30 crackdown by security forces known as "Bloody Friday", as nationwide demonstrations calling for the end of clerical rule persisted.

According to Amnesty International, security forces unlawfully killed at least 66 people, including children, in the incident after firing live ammunition, metal pellets and teargas at protesters in the provincial capital Zahedan, a flashpoint in the unrest gripping Iran.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. The protests quickly turned into a popular revolt, with people ranging from students to doctors, workers and athletes taking part.

Iranian officials, who have blamed Amini's death on preexisting medical problems, say the unrest has been provoked by foreign enemies including the U.S. It also accuses armed separatists of perpetrating violence and seeking to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Some of the unrest has been in areas home to minority ethnic groups with long-standing grievances against the state, including Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdish regions.

According to human rights groups, Zahedan, which is close to Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is home to a Baloch minority estimated to number up to 2 million people who have faced discrimination and repression for decades.

The Sistan-Baluchistan region is one of the country’s poorest and has been a hotbed of tension where Iranian security forces have been attacked by Baloch militants.

The provincial security council said that armed dissidents had provoked the clashes, leading to the deaths of innocent people, but admitted "shortcomings" by police which it said led to dismissals.

Amnesty International has recorded the names of at least 100 protesters, bystanders and worshippers, including 16 children, killed by security forces in Sistan and Baluchistan province since September 30.

"Where did the military forces get trained to shoot people? Today it has become clear that people were killed unjustly," said Molavi Abdolhamid, Iran's most prominent Sunni cleric and a long-time critic of Iran's Shi'ite leaders, in his Friday prayer sermon in Zahedan. "Authorities must condemn this crime, and those who ordered (the events of) Bloody Friday and its perpetrators must be brought to trial," he added.

Now it appeared tensions could rise again in Zahedan. Bigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the ground forces commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, told a gathering of Sunni and Shi'ite tribal elders and religious leaders in Zahedan: "The path toward calm in the area is the responsible presence of religious leaders." State television also reported that Pakpour said that "our spiritual leader, whether Shia or Sunni, has to pay attention to what he says."

Videos posted on social media showed protests in Khash, where at least 18 people were killed by security forces on November 4. Other southeastern cities included Iranshahr, where protesters were seen running to avoid tear gas canisters amid sounds of possible gunfire.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?