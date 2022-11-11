Baloch Protest in Flashpoint Iranian Province as Nationwide Unrest Continues

Iranians protested in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan province on Friday to mark a Sept. 30 crackdown by security forces known as "Bloody Friday", as nationwide demonstrations calling for the end of clerical rule persisted.

According to Amnesty International, security forces unlawfully killed at least 66 people, including children, in the incident after firing live ammunition, metal pellets and teargas at protesters in the provincial capital Zahedan, a flashpoint in the unrest gripping Iran.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. The protests quickly turned into a popular revolt, with people ranging from students to doctors, workers and athletes taking part.

Iranian officials, who have blamed Amini's death on preexisting medical problems, say the unrest has been provoked by foreign enemies including the U.S. It also accuses armed separatists of perpetrating violence and seeking to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Some of the unrest has been in areas home to minority ethnic groups with long-standing grievances against the state, including Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdish regions.

According to human rights groups, Zahedan, which is close to Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is home to a Baloch minority estimated to number up to 2 million people who have faced discrimination and repression for decades.

The Sistan-Baluchistan region is one of the country’s poorest and has been a hotbed of tension where Iranian security forces have been attacked by Baloch militants.

The provincial security council said that armed dissidents had provoked the clashes, leading to the deaths of innocent people, but admitted "shortcomings" by police which it said led to dismissals.

Amnesty International has recorded the names of at least 100 protesters, bystanders and worshippers, including 16 children, killed by security forces in Sistan and Baluchistan province since September 30.

"Where did the military forces get trained to shoot people? Today it has become clear that people were killed unjustly," said Molavi Abdolhamid, Iran's most prominent Sunni cleric and a long-time critic of Iran's Shi'ite leaders, in his Friday prayer sermon in Zahedan. "Authorities must condemn this crime, and those who ordered (the events of) Bloody Friday and its perpetrators must be brought to trial," he added.

Now it appeared tensions could rise again in Zahedan. Bigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the ground forces commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, told a gathering of Sunni and Shi'ite tribal elders and religious leaders in Zahedan: "The path toward calm in the area is the responsible presence of religious leaders." State television also reported that Pakpour said that "our spiritual leader, whether Shia or Sunni, has to pay attention to what he says."

Videos posted on social media showed protests in Khash, where at least 18 people were killed by security forces on November 4. Other southeastern cities included Iranshahr, where protesters were seen running to avoid tear gas canisters amid sounds of possible gunfire.