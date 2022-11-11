An Egyptian Political Prisoner’s Hunger Strike Crashes the Climate Party

The lead photograph on the Egyptian website Al-Ahram was festive. It showed Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi astride a bike wearing brand-name sportswear, as befits a leader hosting the UN Climate Change Conference.

Later, the website ran a photo of him holding a cordial conversation with “a Swedish climate activist who made her way from Sweden to Egypt on her bike.”

But something disrupted the party. For the second year in a row, blogger Alaa Abdel-Fattah sparked a storm in the country during an international summit.

Last year, during the International Anti-Corruption Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, a court sentenced him to five years in jail. This year, as if it had been planned in advance, he once again stole the headlines with his lengthy hunger strike, which embarrassed al-Sissi’s government.

Consequently, instead of reporting on Egypt’s achievements in the field of sustainability, the international media insisted on telling the world that the man who has been in jail since the Arab Spring revolution of 2011 is now in danger of dying.

According to his sister, Sanaa Seif, Abdel-Fattah hasn’t even drunk any water for the last four days. His family isn’t allowed to visit him in prison, and the British consul’s request to visit him was also rejected. The only hope left is that al-Sissi will accede to the request of U.S. President Joe Biden, with whom he met in Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday, and free the prisoner.

Seif may also be arrested, after a lawyer who is a prominent al-Sissi supporter filed a complaint against her for “spreading lies and incitement” in her address to the climate conference. In it, she described her brother’s frightening situation and asked that he be transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Open gallery view Alaa Abdel-Fattah (in the white shirt) after his father's funeral in Cairo in 2014. Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP

Egypt’s top prosecutor will decide whether to act on the complaint. Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has said Abdel-Fattah is receiving medical treatment, thereby confirming that he is still alive.

Over the years, Abdel-Fattah has become a symbol, even though he isn’t the only political prisoner to have spent years in an Egyptian prison; there are 60,000 others. Most were tried for criticizing the government, including on social media; insulting the president or the army; or belonging to civil rights organizations or movements that have been outlawed in Egypt.

Abdel-Fattah began his political activity together with his wife, Manal. They edited what at the time was an extremely well-known blog, “Alaa and Manal’s Bucket of News.” In it, they criticized then-President Hosni Mubarak’s government, published information about prisoners’ situations and posted videos of prison abuse that were secretly filmed at great risk.

During the Arab Spring, in which he participated, he was arrested by the temporary military council then running the country on charges of “undermining the army’s position.” He was subsequently barred from leaving the country by the president elected following the revolution, Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood, and then, shortly after al-Sissi overthrew Morsi, he was arrested.

In 2019, Abdel-Fattah was charged with participating in the huge demonstrations that erupted in Egypt after evidence was published about corruption that apparently involved al-Sissi’s family. He spent two years in detention without trial, then was sentenced to five years in jail. He is considered part of Egypt’s “protest aristocracy,” therefore the regime regards it as important to repress him.

His father is the lawyer and human rights activist Ahmed Seif El-Islam, a veteran left-winger who founded one of the country’s most important human rights centers and the Association of Democratic Lawyers. Like his son, the father also spent years in jail during the Sadat and Mubarak years before he died in 2014.

Abdel-Fattah’s mother is Dr. Laila Soueif, a brilliant mathematician who has a degree in the philosophy of mathematics. She is the daughter of the psychologist Dr. Mustafa Soueif, who founded the Egyptian Arts Academy and was chairman of the Egyptian Association for Psychological Research, and Dr. Fatma Moussa, a researcher and lecturer of English and a well-known literary critic. Abdel-Fattah’s aunt, the author and publicist Ahdaf Soueif, who lives in Britain and has been trying to pressure the government there to aid her nephew.

The high-profile struggle being fought by Abdel-Fattah’s family and supporters and the collision course between him and the regime has drawn in heads of state, members of parliament, lobbyists and human rights organizations.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who declared during his election campaign that he would not give another “blank check to the favorite dictator” (as Donald Trump had called al-Sissi). Biden put the fight for human rights at the top of his agenda and last year froze $130 million of the $1.3 billion in military aid the U.S. gives Egypt every year.

Open gallery view World leaders at the climate conference in Egypt, this week. From the right: German Chancellor Schulz, South African President Ramaphosa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak and the Biden administration's climate envoy Kerry Credit: Ludovic Marin/אי־פי

The freeze was renewed this year, and Congress is demanding the amount be increased to $300 million. However, at the start of 2022, Biden approved the sale of $2.5 billion in military equipment to Egypt on the grounds that it is “an important strategic ally of the U.S.”

In exchange, al-Sissi released 500 prisoners, although only a minority of them were political prisoners. Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, French president Emanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, who met with al-Sissi during the climate conference, has for the time being settled for expressions of concern over Abdel-Fattah’s condition. The pressure on Sunak is growing because Abdel-Fattah is a British citizen. In Parliament, calls are growing to suspend the UK’s trade agreement with Egypt.

The International Monetary Fund had an opportunity to exert heavy pressure on Cairo by conditioning $3 billion in loans Egypt had sought on an improvement in human rights in Egypt, but it failed to do so. The loan was approved in exchange for exchange rate reforms, which led to the Egyptian pound weakening to 19 to the dollar and a rise in the interest rate by 2 percentage points. The aim is to rein in inflation, which has reached 15 percent, the highest it’s been in recent years.

The commitments al-Sissi made to the IMF to sell civilian businesses controlled by the army in order to increase the role of the private sector remain on paper.

It appears that the army, which controls half of the Egyptian economy, has made clear to the president that it won’t tolerate any reduction or harm to its non-military income sources, which are exempt from taxes, customs and regulatory supervision. The loan is critical to Egypt, which again is teetering on the brink of economic collapse. Without U.S. support, the loan never would have been approved.

Al-Sissi has rejected the international pressure on the grounds that he is fighting a desperate war against terrorism and that the people being held in Egyptian jails aren’t human rights activists but people affiliated with terrorist organizations whose goal is to destabilize the country. He angrily rejects the reprimands of the visiting leaders as “interference in Egypt’s internal affairs.”

The price of struggle

Faced with increasingly critical voices in the U.S. Congress, al-Sissi is leveraging military and civilian cooperation with Russia. The Russians are building a nuclear reactor for power generation and selling Egypt military equipment, including fighter jets, helicopters and ballistic missiles, despite warnings from former President Trump.

Moscow isn’t conditioning these deals on an improvement in Egypt’s human rights situation; in return, al-Sissi hasn’t condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though it has cost Egypt heavily in terms of higher prices for imported wheat and higher inflation for basic goods.

Nevertheless, Egypt did vote in favor of the UN resolution condemning the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces by Russia in September. Al-Sissi is trying to strike a delicate balance between his dependence on the West, the U.S. in particular, and his important relationship with Russia.

This relationship includes the Egyptian tourism industry, which is only just beginning to recover from the coronavirus crisis. Washington is striving, on the one hand, to enforce Biden’s human rights policy, but, on the other, fears a rift with Cairo.

Open gallery view Protesters at the climate conference express solidarity with political prisoners imprisoned in Egypt. Credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters

That is especially the case in light of the tense relations between Biden and Saudi Arabia, but also due to the fact that the U.S. doesn’t want to cause economic collapse in Egypt. The price for those concerns is being paid, in the meantime, by Egypt’s human rights activists.

While hosting the climate conference boosts al-Sissi’s international standing and strengthens his links with global leaders, inside Egypt he is contending with growing criticism. That is expected to increase even more as the 2024 presidential election grows nearer.

This month, an anonymous group of activists flooded Egyptian social media calling to shut down commerce and stage a protest rally. The group says its members include “senior officials in government institutions who abhor the al-Sissi regime and are demanding it be replaced ... among them are officers in the army and the police with clean hands.” In a lengthy statement, the group called for a new constitution and a return of democracy to Egypt.

Last month, the website Africa Intelligence published an article reporting that six intelligence senior officers had resigned in protest against al-Sissi’s economic policies, which they said was causing great harm to ordinary people.

The article circulated in the social media and elicited thousands of responses. Some are saying that the anonymous group and the story of the six officers are nothing but regime disinformation aimed at justifying the persecution of political activists.

Spokespeople for Egyptian human rights groups fear that even if al-Sissi gives in to pressure and releases more prisoners, after the climate conference is over and world leaders have returned him, a new wave of arrests will begin.