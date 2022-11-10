Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who escalated his hunger strike on Sunday and began to refuse water just as world leaders gathered in Egypt for the UN climate conference, has now been hospitalized, his family says.

Abdel Fattah, who is serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating misinformation, escalated his hunger strike earlier this week. He stopped drinking water the day Egypt opened the UN Climate conference in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. Mona Seif, Abdel Fattah's sister, said Thursday that prison officials confirmed that a "medical intervention was taken," although the family has not been able to see him or figure out his actual whereabouts.

Abdel Fattah rose to prominence during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept through the Middle East, toppling Egypt’s long-time President Hosni Mubarak. Abdel Fattah has spent the majority of the past decade behind bars with his detention becoming a symbol of the country's return to autocratic rule under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The jailed writer's family usually receives a weekly letter from Abdel Fattah on the state of his health and thoughts, but this week, his mother received no letter after waiting outside the prison in which he's being held for 10 hours on Monday.

Abdel Fattah's family and supporters have repeatedly called for Egyptian authorities to release the activist, and on world leaders to put real pressure on Sisi's regime at COP27. In light of Abdel Fattah's recently awarded British citizenship granted through his London-born mother, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier this week that the premier had stressed his "deep concern" over the case during a meeting with President Sisi.

At the UN Climate Summit, however, Sunak was quick to avoid addressing the matter to the media, hurrying away from journalists who probed him on Downing Street's efforts to secure Abdel Fattah's release.