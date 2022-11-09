Strike on Fuel Convoy From Iraq to Syria Said to Kill 10, Lebanon Media Blames Israel

An air strike on a convoy carrying fuel across the Iraqi border into Syria killed at least 10 people late Tuesday, members of paramilitary groups operating in the area said. The Al Mayadeen channel which is associated with Hezbollah credited the attack to Israel.

The strike hit a convoy of about 15 trucks that had crossed from Iraq into Syria near Al-Qaim, two paramilitary officials told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack. It also was not immediately clear where the convoy was coming from, but the paramilitary officials said some of those killed were Iranian.

Iran's state TV claimed the convoy attack was carried out by U.S. drones and helicopters, offering no evidence for the claim. It said the convoy included 22 tanker trucks, adding that the attack took place after eight of the trucks crossed into Syria.

The U.S. military, which along with Israel has carried out such strikes in the past, denied this. Army Maj. Rachael L. Jeffcoat told the AP on Wednesday that “no U.S. forces or U.S.-led coalition (members) conducted an airstrike in al-Qaim, Iraq, on the border with Syria.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, unidentified aircraft targeted trucks loaded with weapons and oil tanks of Iranian-backed militias in the customs square in Al-Hari and the military gate in Al-Bokamal countryside, east of Deir Ezzor.

Airstrikes also hit a military site of Iranian-backed militias near the area, leaving heavy casualties, mostly Iranian-backed militiamen. The attack also caused heavy material losses, as airstrikes hit trucks loaded with arms and fuel tankers.

The strike came a day after a U.S. citizen, 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, was fatally shot in central Baghdad. Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq in recent years, as security conditions have improved.

No group claimed responsibility for Troell's killing.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, less than two weeks in office, ordered an investigation.

At a news conference Tuesday, Sudani insinuated that the attack may have been perpetrated by rivals intending to undermine his premiership, adding, "Those who want to test our government in terms of security will fail.”

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said it was closely monitoring the investigation by Iraqi authorities, but declined to comment further.