LGBTQ Activists Protest Upcoming Qatar World Cup at FIFA Museum

The demonstration aims to 'make sure FIFA and Qatar know the world is watching and that citizens around the world expect action,' protest organizers say

Reuters
Reuters
Participants pose as LGBTQ associations protest in front of FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday.
Participants pose as LGBTQ associations protest in front of FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday.Credit: ARND WIEGMANN/ REUTERS
Reuters
Reuters

A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBTQ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar.

Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBTQ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, a Qatar World Cup ambassador told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, was "damage in the mind."

The All Out group that organized the Zurich protest said the demonstration aimed to "make sure FIFA and Qatar know the world is watching and that citizens around the world expect action."

All Out wants FIFA to pressure Qatar to decriminalize same-sex relations and protect the LGBTQ community, and says FIFA had not publicly committed to concrete steps that would ensure the safety of LGBTQ football fans, gay players, or the local LGBTQ community.

"FIFA is confident that all necessary measures will be in place for LGBTQ fans and allies to enjoy the tournament in a welcoming and safe environment, just as for everyone else," a spokesperson for the soccer body responded in emailed comments.

FIFA's position was that discrimination of any kind on account of sexual orientation was strictly prohibited, the spokesperson said, adding:

"Qatar as a host country is fully committed to ensuring that everyone will be able to enjoy the tournament in a safe and welcoming environment, including members of the LGBTQ community."

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, but the small nation has come under intense pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

The country's human rights record has led to calls for teams and officials to boycott the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

