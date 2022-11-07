Amnesty International’s head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of one of the country’s leading rights activists from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days.

Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard said Egypt had no more than 72 hours to save the life of jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian-British dual citizen who escalated his hunger strike on Sunday and began to refuse water just as world leaders gather in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm al-Sheikh for the United Nations climate conference.

“If they do not want to end up with a death they should have and could have prevented, they must act now,” Callamard said at a news briefing in the capital Cairo.

Egypt’s hosting of the climate summit, known as COP27, has trained a spotlight on its human rights record as a wide-reaching crackdown continues under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed in Sharm el-Sheikh Monday to lead the Israeli delegation, taking the place of Prime Minister Yair Lapid who could not attend in light of election results.

Abdel Fattah's aunt, the writer Ahdaf Soueif, said he stopped drinking water at 10 a.m. local time on Sunday, amid growing concerns about his health.

Alaa Abdel-Fattah hails from a family of well-known Egyptian activists and rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak. The 40-year-old activist spent most of the past decade behind bars and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule. For more than six months, he has been on a partial hunger strike, consuming only 100 calories a day.

In April, Abdel Fattah’s family announced he had obtained British citizenship through his mother, Laila Soueif, a math professor at Cairo University who was born in London. The family has criticized UK leaders for failing to push harder for a consular visit to him in the detention facility.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that he will raise Abdel Fattah's case with Egypt’s leadership during the summit that opened on Sunday, the same day Abdel Fattah said he would stop drinking water.

In a letter dated Nov. 5 to Abd el-Fattah’s sister Sanaa Seif, and posted by his family on social media, Sunak wrote that the case remained a priority for the British government and had been raised with the Egyptian president several times.

“I will continue to stress to President Sisi the importance that we attach to the swift resolution of Alaa’s case and an end to his unacceptable treatment,” Sunak wrote.

“The UK’s attendance at COP27 is another opportunity to raise your brother’s case with the Egyptian leadership.”

Abdel Fattah’s family said he was only consuming minimal calories and some fiber to sustain himself earlier in the year. After family visits in October his sister, Sanaa Seif said: “He looks very weak, he’s fading away slowly, he looks like a skeleton.”

“I consider lights on around 10am as a signal of a new day,” he wrote in his most recent letter to his family. “With the turning on of the lights on Sunday Nov. 6, I’ll drink my last cup of water... anything after that is unknown.”