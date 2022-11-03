Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Qatar Is About to Have Its Moment in the Soccer World Cup

The tiny emirate is using the World Cup to showcase its culture, history and identity for the estimated 1.2 million expected visitors. Camel racing and falcon perches included

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Salesmen sit in their falcon shop in Souq Waqif, Doha, Qatar last month.
Salesmen sit in their falcon shop in Souq Waqif, Doha, Qatar last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
A migrant worker sleeps on a bench in front of Khalifa International Stadium, also known as Qatar's national and oldest stadium, which will host matches during FIFA World Cup 2022, in Doha, Qatar.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
Heenat Salma farm, in Al Shahaniah, Qatar, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
The official FIFA World Cup countdown clock on Doha's corniche, in Qatar, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
Camels race in Al Shahaniah, Qatar, last month. Camel racing is a staple in Qatar's culture and heritage.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
Trainer and camel before an upcoming camel race, in Al Shahaniah, Qatar, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
Indian yoga teacher Diksh practices where she gives classes at Heenat Salma farm in Al Shahaniah, Qatar, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
'The Irish Pub' in Doha, Qatar, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
Sand dunes meet the Khor Al Adaid Inland Sea, on the border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, in Mesaieed, Al Wakrah state, Qatar, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
Falcons for sale at a shop in Souq Waqif, Doha, Qatar, last month. Falconry is one of the oldest and prevalent sports in Qatari culture and heritage.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
Wooden boats docked on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
A migrant worker waits for evening prayer to begin, inside a mosque, in Msheireb Downtown Doha, Qatar, Saturday, last month.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP
FIFA World Cup 2022 sign on Doha's corniche, last month. The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar.Credit: Nariman El-Mofty /AP

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?