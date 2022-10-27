Four Reported Dead in Alleged Israeli Airstrike in Damascus

Four people collaborating with Hezbollah, including one Syrian fighter, were killed in an attack attributed to Israel on Damascus' outskirts on Wednesday overnight, in the third such strike in less than a week, according to a human rights group in Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is associated with the Syrian opposition, Israel destroyed weapons and ammunition depots in an attack. The targets included a factory for production of Iranian missiles near Damascus international airport in a suburb southeast of the capital.

This came after Syrian air defenses downed a number of missiles in what it called an "Israeli act of aggression" over the capital, state media reported late on Wednesday night.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya channel reported Thursday that the Israeli airstrike targeted Iranian sites, including a Revolutionary Guards headquarters, and sites associated with the Syrian army's pro-Iranian elite Fourth Division.

The Saudi outlet further claimed that Israel threatened Damascus that it will intensify its attacks due to Syria's cooperation with Iran.

The country's state news agency SANA posted a video of the interception of the missiles and reported that there was damage to property as a result of the attack.

Four strikes were detected, and large blasts could be heard 10 kilometers west of Damascus, in the town of Asat Zeinab.

This is the 28th time Israel has attacked targets in Syria since the beginning of the year, according to the human rights watchdog.

Earlier this week, explosions were heard across Damascus which Syria also attributed to air strikes and "Israeli aggression." The Observatory said that the target was a Syrian air defense base in a Damascus suburb as well as a military air base used by Hezbollah. Three Syrian soldiers were injured according to the observatory.

On Friday, SANA reported that Syria's air defense system responded to an Israeli missile attack in Damascus and in the South of the Country. The Observatory said the targets of the strikes were sites of the Syrian army and militias supported by Iran as well as a site for the production of Iranian-made drones.