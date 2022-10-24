Rights Groups Fear Turkey and Lebanon Forcing Hundreds of Refugees Back to Syria

Rights groups are raising alarm over refugee repatriation programs in Lebanon and Turkey, in which they say participants are subject to abuse and are deported involuntarily back to war-torn Syria.

Hundreds of Syrian men and boys were detained, beaten and forcibly returned to their country by Turkish authorities over a six-month period, a leading human rights group said Monday.

Human Rights Watch said deported Syrians told researchers that Turkish officials arrested them in their homes, workplaces and on the street. They were then detained in poor conditions, with most suffering beatings and abuse, and forced to sign documents agreeing to “voluntarily” return to Syria.

After being driven in handcuffs to the Syrian border — journeys sometimes lasting up to 21 hours — they were forced across at gunpoint, the Syrians said.

FILE PHOTO: A Syrian woman walks past a refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border, 2020. Credit: KHALIL ASHAWI/ REUTERS

“In violation of international law, Turkish authorities have rounded up hundreds of Syrian refugees, even unaccompanied children, and forced them back to northern Syria,” said Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The legal principle of non-refoulement, which Ankara is bound to by international treaty, prohibits the return of anyone to a place where they would face a real risk of persecution, torture or a threat to life. The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria last month restated that Syria is not safe for returnees.

Human Rights Watch interviewed 37 Syrian men and two boys between February and August, as well as relatives of those deported to Syria.

They all said they were deported together with dozens or hundreds of others and were forced to sign forms they understood to be voluntary repatriation agreements. One 26-year-old from the north Syrian city of Aleppo said a Turkish official told him that anyone who tried to re-enter Turkey would be shot.

Hardman said the European Union should suspend its funding of migration detention and border controls until forced deportations end. Under a 2016 deal, the EU has provided 6 billion euros in aid to Turkey in return for reducing the flow of migrants to Europe.

Turkey's interior ministry declined to comment to Reuters, but the head of its Presidency for Migration Management, Savas Unlu, told HRW that the allegations were "baseless" and that Turkey complied with international migration law.

Amid a dire economic crisis, sentiment toward refugees in Turkey has turned for the worse, with attacks on Syrian homes and businesses.

Facing approaching elections, the government now aims to return increasing numbers of people to areas of northern Syria under the control of the Turkish military.

Earlier this month, a Turkish official said nearly 527,000 Syrians had returned voluntarily. Announcing a home-building project in Syria’s northwest Idlib region in May, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would facilitate the return of 1 million refugees from Turkey.

Turkey's President Erdogan holds up a photo of a Syrian refugee camp in Turkey at the UN's New York headquarters in September. Credit: AMR ALFIKY/ REUTERS

Erdogan has recently signaled a change in policy toward Syria, suggesting the possibility of talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Ankara previously demanded Assad’s removal as it backed opposition groups. Many Syrians living in Turkey fear warming relations could lead to greater pressure on them to return.

“Although Turkey provided temporary protection to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, it now looks like Turkey is trying to make northern Syria a refugee dumping ground,” Hardman said.

Turkey houses the world’s largest refugee population, composed mostly of Syrians who fled the decade-long war in their country.

Lebanon's 'voluntary' repatriation scheme

The first Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return home under a new repatriation scheme will leave on Wednesday, but few in worn-down camps in central Bekaa, eastern Lebanon, said they would sign up.

Rights groups fear the program may not be as voluntary as it purports to be.

"How are you supposed to go while there is a war?" said Manal, a 29-year-old Syrian woman eking out a precarious existence in a Bekaa camp, where she is staying put.

This year, both host Lebanon and Turkey have ramped up pressure on refugees to leave.

In Lebanon, which is hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrians, President Michel Aoun – whose term ends on Oct. 31 – said its General Security agency would facilitate voluntary returns, reprising its role from 2018 in the repatriation of around 400,000 who had escaped the violence that followed the 2011 protests against Assad.

A girl walks past rubbish at an informal camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, last week. Credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/ REUTERS

It checked with authorities in Damascus if those individuals had any arrest warrants against them and then provided transportation across the border.

United Nations refugee agency UNHCR did not back that process, but its representatives were on-site if refugees had questions, and may play the same role this time.

Amnesty International said it understood upcoming returns would take place through the same mechanism.

However, "Syria is not safe for returns," said the global rights group's Syria researcher Diana Semaan. It found that past returnees had been subject to rights violations including detention, torture, rape and forced disappearance.

General Security did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

But Semaan said it was unlikely that refugees indicating they wanted to return had accurate information on security and service provision in their hometowns.

Manal's home province Deir Ezzor, Syria's easternmost, has – like much of the country – been carved into slices by the warring parties.

Islamist militants carry out hit-and-run attacks there, while U.S.-backed Kurds control some areas and government-aligned militias hold others.

Manal lost her two sons to an air strike there several years ago. She fled to Lebanon with her two daughters and earns a little over $2 a day sorting scrap wood to sell for bonfires.

"It's easier to live this humiliating life than lose more people from my life. I'm not ready to lose my girls in the war,” she told Reuters.