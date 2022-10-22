Haaretz - back to home page
On Heels of Deal With Israel, Lebanon, Syria Discuss Maritime Border

A dispute over their shared sea border began last year after Syria granted a license to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area claimed by Lebanon

Reuters
Reuters
The P-191 "Kadet" (840) Grachonok-class anti-saboteur ship of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet moored at the Tartus naval base along Syria's Mediterranean coast during joint Syrian-Russian military drills last week.
The P-191 "Kadet" (840) Grachonok-class anti-saboteur ship of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet moored at the Tartus naval base along Syria's Mediterranean coast during joint Syrian-Russian military drills last week.Credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA
Reuters
Reuters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday discussed delineating their countries' shared maritime border, a Lebanese official said.

A dispute over their shared sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a license to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.

Aoun earlier said demarcating the border would be next after Lebanon agreed its southern maritime boundary with longtime foe Israel following years of indirect U.S.-mediated talks.

Aoun told Assad that Lebanon was keen "to begin negotiations with Syria to delineate its northern maritime boundary," the Lebanese official told Reuters after Saturday's talks.

Syria's Sham FM radio reported that details of the delineation had yet to be discussed and that Assad proposed holding direct talks via the countries’ foreign ministries.

The two leaders discussed delineation last year.

Aoun's term as president of Lebanon, which is in the midst of a deep political and economic crisis, ends on Oct. 31. Three parliamentary sessions have failed to elect a successor.

Assad secured another seven-year term last year in an election derided by Syria's opposition and the West as a farce. The vote was held after the government regained control of much of the territory lost to opponents in a conflict that erupted in 2011.

