Hamas Delegation Meets Syrian Officials in Damascus for First Time Since 2012

The meeting comes 10 years after the Syrian authorities expelled Hamas' leaders for not supporting the regime, though the organization says it does not plan to return to Damascus on the same scale as before

Jack Khoury
A general view shows the city of Damascus, Syria, in April 2018.
A general view shows the city of Damascus, Syria, in April 2018.Credit: Sana/ REUTERS
A delegation of representatives of Palestinian factions, including senior Hamas officials, arrived in Damascus on Wednesday for the first time since 2012, according to the Arab news channel, al-Mayadeen.

The representatives of the factions met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and according to Palestinian reports, the delegation includes senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya, who is responsible for relations with Arab countries on behalf of the organization.

This comes 10 years after the Syrian authorities expelled the leaders of Hamas for not supporting the regime even though the Hamas headquarters were based in Damascus for years.

The policy shift deprived Assad of one of his few remaining Sunni Muslim supporters in the Arab world and deepened his international isolation.

According to senior officials in the organization, the new inclination towards Damascus is part of a process that has been going on for two years and which began with Iranian mediation and the involvement of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

Hamas stated that renewing ties with Damascus does not mean a return to Syria on the same scale and its leadership prefers to maintain its base in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

