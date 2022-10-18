Haaretz - back to home page
Lebanon Says Israeli Gunboat Violated Its Territorial Waters, Israel Denies Claim

The two countries, which have been on the brink of armed conflict in recent weeks due to a maritime border dispute, have reached a 'historic' U.S.-brokered agreement. The deal still needs to be approved by the Israeli cabinet and the Knesset

Reuters
Reuters
Lebanese protesters sail in front on an Israeli Navy vessel during a demonstration demanding Lebanon's right to its maritime oil and gas fields, in the southern marine border town of Naqoura, Lebanon, in September.
Lebanese protesters sail in front on an Israeli Navy vessel during a demonstration demanding Lebanon's right to its maritime oil and gas fields, in the southern marine border town of Naqoura, Lebanon, in September.Credit: Mohammad Zaatari / AP
Reuters
Reuters

The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that an Israeli gunboat had violated Lebanese territorial waters on Monday morning, an allegation denied by Israel in the second such dispute this week as the countries work toward a maritime border demarcation.

The alleged naval incursion took place in an area of the Mediterranean sea opposite Rosh Hanikra, the Lebanese army said.

In response, an Israeli military spokesperson said "there was no crossing" into Lebanese territorial waters on Monday.

The countries are technically at war but this month clinched a U.S.-brokered agreement to demarcate a maritime border. The deal awaits formal announcement by Washington.

On Sunday, the Lebanese army said Israeli gunboats had violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday opposite Rosh Hanikra. That was also denied by Israel's military.

