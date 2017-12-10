Clashes Erupt Outside U.S. Embassy in Beirut Over Trump's Jerusalem Declaration

Lebanese security forces have employed tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse hundreds of protesters outside the U.S Embassy in Beirut

Protesters try to enter the U.S. embassy as they are sprayed by riot police using water cannons during a demonstration in Aukar, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. A few hundred demonstrators, including Palestinians, pelted security outside the embassy with stones and burned an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump in a protest to reject Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.
Protesters try to enter the U.S. embassy as they are sprayed by riot police using water cannons during a demonstration in Aukar, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Clashes have broken out between hundreds of protesters and Lebanese security forces outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Sunday.

Protestors have attempted to remove a roadblock protecting the embassy in an attempt to break in, media reports have said.

Footage from the scene shows protestors plying open the gate of the compound, but being repelled by security forces.

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water canons at protesters near the U.S. embassy during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, TV footage showed. 

Protestors clash with Lebanese security forces during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Awkar, on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on December 10, 2017.
Anwar Amro / AFP

Protesters, some of them waving the Palestinian flag, set fires in the street and threw projectiles towards the security forces who had barricaded the main road leading to the U.S. embassy in the Awkar area north of Beirut in the Awkar area.

On Monday, a large demonstration organized by Hezbollah is planned in the southern suburb of Beirut.

