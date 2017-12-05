Saudi Arabia Breaks Silence on Assassination of Yemen's Former President Saleh

Saudi Arabia, in its first official comment after former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's death, said on Tuesday it is keen for its neighbour to return to its Arab fold, state news agency SPA reported citing a cabinet statement.

The cabinet statement did not mention Saleh by name, but said Saudi Arabia hoped that the armed move he made against the Iran-aligned Houthis would "help rid sisterly Yemen of repression, death threats, ... explosions and seizure of private and public property".

