Saudi Arabia Breaks Silence on Assassination of Yemen's Former President Saleh

Saudi Arabia, in its first official comment after former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's death, said its keen for Yemen to return to the Arab fold - a clear dig at Iranian presence there

comments Print Subscribe now
A Houthi rebel fighter inspects the damage after a reported air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition targeted the presidential palace in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on December 5, 2017
A Houthi rebel fighter inspects the damage after a reported air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition targeted the presidential palace in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on December 5, 2017 AFP PHOTO

Saudi Arabia, in its first official comment after former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's death, said on Tuesday it is keen for its neighbour to return to its Arab fold, state news agency SPA reported citing a cabinet statement.

The cabinet statement did not mention Saleh by name, but said Saudi Arabia hoped that the armed move he made against the Iran-aligned Houthis would "help rid sisterly Yemen of repression, death threats, ... explosions and seizure of private and public property".

Read more: The Real Reason Yemen's Former President Was Killed and Why the Yemen War Just Got Even Worse

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral