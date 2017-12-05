Lebanon's Hariri Officially Revokes Resignation Announced in Saudi Arabia

Hariri shocked the nation with his bizarre resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia last month

comments Print Subscribe now
Nov. 23, 2017 file photo, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Beirut, Lebanon
Nov. 23, 2017 file photo, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Beirut, Lebanon Hussein Malla/AP

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has formally rescinded his resignation following a consensus deal reached with rival political parties.

The announcement came at the end of the first cabinet meeting to be held since Lebanon was thrown into a political crisis following Hariri's stunning November 4 move.

Hariri shocked the nation with his bizarre resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia last month, citing Hezbollah's meddling in in regional affairs as a main reason for stepping down.

Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, attended by Hariri, endorsed a statement that calls on rival Lebanese groups to distance themselves from regional conflicts and the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Hariri heads a coalition government that includes ministers from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral